MSMEs sell over P360 million via Go Lokal!

MANILA, Philippines — Sales generated through the Go Lokal! market access program for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have reached over P360 million as of November last year, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

Speaking at the launch last Friday of the Go Lokal! concept store’s new look and work-from-home collection, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the program has generated sales amounting to P361.97 million.

He said since the launch of the Go Lokal! program in 2016, the DTI has mainstreamed 275 MSMEs with retail partners and introduced 786 MSMEs to the concept stores and retail.

He said the DTI has also assisted 81 MSMEs to migrate online as an alternative market access platform under the program.

By implementing the Go Lokal! program, the DTI aims to help MSMEs enter the mainstream market through free services such as merchandise development assistance to produce commercially viable products and use of spaces provided by retail partners such as mall and retail operators to sell their products.

Lopez said the new look of the Go Lokal! concept store in Makati City, which now carries a broader selection of well-curated products, is expected to enhance the buying experience for customers.

Apart from the launch of the new look of the Go Lokal! concept store, the work-from-home collection of young artists and entrepreneurs of collaborative space CommonRoom PH that encourage productivity and play was also unveiled in the same event.

“Moving forward, we hope that our Buy Local, Go Lokal advocacy will intensify the awareness and preference of the local market to purchase Filipino-made products. Remember: when we buy local, we create local jobs – not foreign jobs,” Lopez said.

To further support MSMEs, he said the DTI would continue to promote and build retail platforms, e-commerce marketplaces, physical stores and hybrid marketing events that would give these businesses greater opportunities to mainstream their products.

MSMEs, which account for the bulk of the country’s total businesses, are seen to play a significant part in the country’s recovery from the pandemic.