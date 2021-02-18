#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
China Bank among top winners in ASEAN governance awards
At the virtual awarding last Jan. 29 organized by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), China Bank was conferred the Top 3 Philippine Publicly Listed Company (PLC) Award, the Top 20 ASEAN PLC Award, and the ASEAN Asset Class Award.
STAR/ File

China Bank among top winners in ASEAN governance awards

(The Philippine Star) - February 18, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — China Banking Corp. (China Bank) again emerged as one of the top winners in the Philippines at the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) Awards of the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) for the 2019 assessment year.

At the virtual awarding last Jan. 29 organized by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), China Bank was conferred the Top 3 Philippine Publicly Listed Company (PLC) Award, the Top 20 ASEAN PLC Award, and the ASEAN Asset Class Award.

The ACMF assessed and ranked all PLCs in the participating ASEAN countries according to their overall ACGS scores.

For the Top 20 ASEAN PLC Award, given to the top 20 companies with the highest ACGS scores in the region, four are from the Philippines, including China Bank and SM Prime.

And out of the top 20 in ASEAN, ACMF ranked the top three highest scoring PLCs per country: China Bank, Ayala Land, and Globe for the Philippines.

Those that obtained a score of 97.5 points and above (i.e. at least 75 percent of the maximum attainable score of 130) received an ASEAN Asset Class Award.  Of the 135 recipients, 18 are from the Philippines, including seven SM Group companies: China Bank, 2Go, BDO, Belle Corp., Premium Leisure, SMIC, and SM Prime.
This is the second time that China Bank was named by the ACMF as one of the best-governed companies in the region.

In 2018, China Bank ranked among the top 11 to 30 among the top 50 PLCs in ASEAN, and one of the top three PLCs in the Philippines.  Meanwhile, ICD, the domestic ranking body for the ACGS, conferred a four-Arrow Recognition to China Bank at ICD’s Golden Arrow Awarding in 2019.

The four-arrow recognition represents the Bank’s achievement of scoring 110 to 119 points out of the 130 highest possible points in the 2018 ACGS.

The ACGS is an assessment based on publicly-available information and benchmarked against international best practices on corporate governance. This is supported by a rigorous methodology developed by corporate governance experts across the region to assess the corporate governance standing and performance of publicly listed companies in the six participating ASEAN member countries namely: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
 

CHINABANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Skyway Extension opening delayed anew to March, June
Skyway Extension opening delayed anew to March, June
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 hours ago
The new schedule actually represents a latest pushback from the already delayed opening supposedly this month.
Business
fbfb
House lawmakers struggle to find fault in Lopez loan with DBP
House lawmakers struggle to find fault in Lopez loan with DBP
By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
House lawmakers struggled their way back to finding fault after hitting a stonewall in the hearing.
Business
fbfb
Duterte signs law on vehicles for bad loans so banks can lend
Duterte signs law on vehicles for bad loans so banks can lend
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) is now a law under Republic Act 11523.
Business
fbfb
DoubleDragon's REIT gets greenlight from regulators
DoubleDragon's REIT gets greenlight from regulators
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
DoubleDragon Properties Corp. would be the second firm with REIT, following Ayala Corp.
Business
fbfb
All set for Cebu Pacific operator's crucial stock offer to rescue airline
All set for Cebu Pacific operator's crucial stock offer to rescue airline
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
It's now all systems go for the upcoming P12.5-billion stock rights offer of Cebu Air Inc. next month.
Business
fbfb
Latest
&lsquo;Rate hike too early as recovery hangs&rsquo;
‘Rate hike too early as recovery hangs’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 41 minutes ago
The head of the country’s central bank said an accommodative monetary stance remains in place as it is too early to...
Business
fbfb
FIST to cut banks&rsquo; bad loans &ndash; BSP
FIST to cut banks’ bad loans – BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 41 minutes ago
The new law aiming to help banks get rid of their bad loans will cut down the industry’s non-performing loan ratio by...
Business
fbfb
Remittance growth vulnerable as virus lingers &ndash; EIU
Remittance growth vulnerable as virus lingers – EIU
By Czeriza Valencia | 41 minutes ago
Despite a miniscule contraction in 2020, growth in remittances of overseas Filipino workers remains vulnerable, the Economist...
Business
fbfb
Lackluster trading erases index&rsquo;s gains
Lackluster trading erases index’s gains
By Iris Gonzales | 41 minutes ago
The local stock market retracted into negative territory yesterday, leading the general downturn in other Asian equities,...
Business
fbfb
Who wants to buy an oil company?
By Iris Gonzales | February 18, 2021 - 12:00am
These days, it’s hard to imagine how it was during the oil boom of yesteryears.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with