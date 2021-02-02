Groups slam delays in Metro Manila Bike Lane Network construction

MANILA, Philippines — Transport advocates on Tuesday bemoaned delays in the construction of the Metro Manila Bike Lane Network, calling on the transportation, public works, and interior departments to hasten the project.

In a statement, transport collectives advocating for protected bike lanes pointed out that it had been nearly five months since the second iteration of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act had been passed. The law allocated P814 million for the construction of 306 kilometers of protected bike lanes in Metro Manila, particularly in the Epiphanio delos Santos Avenue thoroughfare.

"The national government is responsible for building the Metro Manila Bike Lane Network. The latest President’s Report dated 4 January 2021 states that the network has been “awarded to winning bidders.” However, to date, the construction of these bike lanes has not begun. This delay is unacceptable," the statement read.

"It is a slap in the face of millions of hardworking Filipinos frontline and essential workers—taxpayers all—who have taken to riding their bicycles to work to cope with the lack of public transport during the lockdown. These everyday heroes have been tirelessly battling the COVID-19 crisis and working to feed their families and to get our economy back on its feet," the groups said. "The least the government can do is to give them protected bike lanes to keep them safe on the road."

At a press briefing on updates on the road sector that same day, the Department of Transportation disclosed that as of January 31, some 730 meters in "pavement markings" have already been established along EDSA's Radial Road 3.

The department added that it was targeting 102.55 kilometers of class II bike lanes, along with 9.22 km of class I bike lanes and 28.92 km of class III bike lanes by the end of June 2021.

Collectively, bike lane networks in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao, they said, are slated to add up to a total distance of 522 km for active transport users.

Why does this matter?

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, transportation options for workers required to report to work physically have already been scarce as it is.

In the wake of the suspension of public transportation during the general community quarantine, thousands looked to cycling to report to work.

The results of a November 2020 survey by the Social Weather Stations suggest that 85% of Filipinos across all areas and socio-demographic groups believe their city or municipality can be a great place for walking and cycling

87% in the survey also agreed that roads will be better off if public transportation, bicycles, and pedestrians are given priority over private vehicles.

More recent data by the Japan International Cooperation Agency have shown that just 12% of households in the National Capital Region have access to private vehicles, while a staggering 78% of total daily trips rely on public transportation

"The pandemic offers you an unparalleled opportunity to transform the country’s roads into fairer, safer, and more inclusive infrastructure now and for generations to come. Please don’t waste it...This will be one of the defining issues in the 2022 elections," the groups also wrote in their statement.

The statement was co-signed by the following groups:

— Franco Luna