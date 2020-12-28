#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Energy sector must boost supply ahead of demand
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the pandemic has stalled growth in the sector and has given the energy sector an opportunity to boost supply. “This pandemic, as far as energy supply is concerned, is both a problem and an opportunity. It’s an opportunity for us to do catch up work in really boosting our supply,” he said.
STAR/ File
Energy sector must boost supply ahead of demand
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - December 28, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As energy demand declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s energy chief said the sector has the opportunity to catch up and boost supply prior to the resurgence of demand once the vaccine is rolled out and the economy fully reopens.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the pandemic has stalled growth in the sector and has given the energy sector an opportunity to boost supply. “This pandemic, as far as energy supply is concerned, is both a problem and an opportunity. It’s an opportunity for us to do catch up work in really boosting our supply,” he said.

This is because demand for electricity and oil dropped drastically this year due to the  pandemic-induced drop in economic activity.

“We really need to do our share of the work to help in the economic recovery. When it comes to power, we have to make sure that we are ready to build up the supply. We cannot have intermittent supply in our economic recovery. For oil, we’re pushing for exploration of our indigenous resources,” Cusi said.

For next year, Cusi expects  a higher   demand for oil, but it may still not reach the pre-pandemic level immediately.

“Demand for oil dropped because our people are not able to move. Whether it will go back to the 2019 level, it’s very difficult to say. But I think it will be not at that level, but it will be within the range, especially if our population will be vaccinated,” Cusi said.

“We’re also seeing the opening up of the transportation sector, where even the provincial buses are allowed to operate, so we expect an increase in demand in petroleum. But it may not go back immediately to the 2019 level,” he said.

For the power sector, electricity demand might match the 2019 numbers next year.

“As far as power demand is concerned, there will be a surge when we fully reopen the economy,” Cusi said.

For now, the DOE is confident that the country’s power and fuel supply remains stable and reliable.

“We have a healthy and robust supply mix in place, where energy players are well aware of the increasing demand during this season,” Cusi said.

At the same time, the Energy chief said the energy sector would continue to take an active role as the government gradually reopens the economy.

“We continue to review our policies to make sure they are responsive to our current needs as we strive to encourage foreign investors to consider the Philippines as their next destination,” he said.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Higher inflation forecast pushes rates deeper in red’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The decision of the central bank’s Monetary Board to raise its inflation projections further pushed real interest rates...
Business
fbfb
Property prices drop for first time in 5 years
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Property prices dropped for the first time in five years in the third quarter as prices of condominium units and duplex houses plunged amid weaker demand for residential real estate, according to the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbfb
Telcos, ISPs, rise (and fail) to the occasion
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Telecommunications companies and internet service providers have risen to the occasion – but also failed at times –...
Business
fbfb
Jack Ma: tycoon who soared on China's tech dreams grounded by regulators
2 days ago
Jack Ma, the ebullient and unconventional billionaire founder of tech giant Alibaba and the totem of China's entrepreneurial...
Business
fbfb
There is no try just do
By Francis J. Kong | December 27, 2020 - 12:00am
One morning as I was prepping for a TV interview, my daughter-boss Rachel came up with a comment that made me laugh.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippines shows signs of recovery – DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The government should continue the calibrated easing of lockdown measures to further spur the recovery of the trade sector...
Business
fbfb
Companies hopeful of economic recovery in 2021
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
To say that 2020 is a difficult year is an understatement. Tycoons, presidents and boards of listed companies were jolted...
Business
fbfb
Index seen to keep upward trend
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices are expected to continue their upward trend, with the next resistance levels for the Philippine Stock Exchange...
Business
fbfb
Remittances to fuel private consumption in 2021
1 hour ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers are expected to accelerate next year, fueling a private consumption-led economic...
Business
fbfb
Soft goods exports may fall short of target
1 hour ago
The country’s soft goods exports are seen to fall short of the initial estimate for the year due to cancellation of...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with