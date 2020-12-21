#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Robust buffer to help Philippines recover from shocks
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - December 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The robust external payments position, which is supported by sound macroeconomic fundamentals, may help the Philippines bounce back from the pendemic-induced recession, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

In a bulletin, the DOF said manageable budget deficit and balance of payments (BOP), benign inflation environment, and stable exchange rate would allow the country to recover promptly from the pandemic-induced recession.

“Maintaining good fundamentals by keeping both the budget deficit and BOP manageable, keeping interest rates at the level that sustains investments, keeping inflation at the lower end of the inflation target and allowing the exchange rate to maintain its competitive level will allow the country to recover promptly as the lockdowns set up to battle the pandemic are eased,” the DOF said.

The country’s current account stood at a surplus of $8.7 billion in the first three quarters, reversing the $3 billion deficit in the same period last year due mainly to the lower deficit in trade in goods.

The current account is the balance of exports and imports of goods, services and income balances. It is the equivalent of the investment-saving gap, an indicator closely monitored by credit rating agencies.

The DOF said the economy’s savings exceeded investments despite the rise in government borrowing.

“This indicates that the economy is back to a net lender status (as opposed to being a net borrower in the previous year) despite increased borrowing by the government,” the DOF said.

The deficit in the trade in goods balance dropped to 6.4 percent of GDP from January to September compared to 9.6 percent in the same period last year as imports slowed down due to economic contraction.

The surplus in the trade in services and income balances dipped slightly in dollar term to $32.2 billion from $33.8 billion, but as a percent of GDP it remained at 8.8 percent.

The DOF said earnings from the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, remittances inflows, and earnings from investments abroad by Filipino citizens accounted for these receipts.

Based on its latest assessment, the BSP is now looking at a wider current account surplus of $8.4 billion or 2.3 percent of GDP instead of $6 billion or 1.6 percent of GDP this year.

It is also expecting a wider BOP surplus of $12.8 billion or 3.4 percent instead of $8.1 billion or 2.2 percent of GDP this year.

The central bank is now anticipating a record gross international reserves (GIR) level of $105 billion this year and another all-time high of $106 billion next year.

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE ROBUST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayala Group makes leadership changes
By Iris Gonzales | 3 days ago
Ayala Corp., the 186-year old conglomerate, is entering a new chapter in its history, marking a major leadership transition...
Business
fbfb
House OKs bill granting 50% discount on OFW remittance fees
By Edu Punay | December 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The House of Representatives has passed a measure providing discounts on overseas Filipino workers’ remittance fees.
Business
fbfb
Christmas cards
By Francis J. Kong | December 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Somebody came up with this idea: A Christmas Card for Employees
Business
fbfb
PERA account holders surge 50%, says BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of Filipinos investing in a program on voluntary retirement account, comprised of personal savings and investments, surged by almost 50 percent since a digital platform was launched last September, according...
Business
fbfb
Bond listings to hit new high next year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. sees another banner year for the fixed-income exchange with funds raised through...
Business
fbfb
Latest
5 banks to seek digital banking license
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 54 minutes ago
At least five banks are planning to apply for a digital bank license as part of efforts to improve the accessibility of financial...
Business
fbfb
Leadership changes loom at MPIC
By Iris Gonzales | 54 minutes ago
Leadership changes may loom at Metro Pacific Investments Corp., the tollways and infrastructure conglomerate chaired by tycoon...
Business
fbfb
Index trade expected to be mixed
By Iris Gonzales | 54 minutes ago
Share prices are expected to trade mixed this week as investors wait for more market-moving news, analysts said.
Business
fbfb
Honda Cars expects to post better sales next year
By Louella Desiderio | 54 minutes ago
The automobile unit of Honda in the Philippines is looking to post better sales next year even as it expects the COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
PAL gets 5-star rating
By Richmond Mercurio | 54 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has secured a five-star major airline rating for 2021 from the Airline Passenger Experience...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with