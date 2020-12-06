AirAsia ending year with more travel deals

MANILA, Philippines — AirAsia Philippines is closing a difficult year with more deals to re-energize air travel.

The airline is offering its 12.12 daily sale with fares from as low as P12 featuring new destinations every 24 hours.

“We are pleased to announce our 12.12 Daily Sale, perfect for those who wish to return to their families in time for the holiday season, or even those planning their 2021 travels as more leisure destinations begin to open,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

“As we welcome the new year, we will remain hopeful and will continue to provide the best and most affordable deals for all our guests,” he said.

AirAsia’s 12.12 Daily Sale will run from Dec. 7 to 12 featuring P12 routes on sale every 24 hours, for travel between Dec. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

The airline is also offering BIG members promo fares for all open domestic routes.

In addition, AirAsia is offering a 20 percent discount on all seats for the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

The airline said military personnel may enjoy one way fares for as low as P2,100. Tickets are available for booking on Dec. 4, 11, 25 and January 1, 2021, for travel throughout the holiday until June 31, 2021.

“As the difficult year comes to an end, we wish to support and help our brave frontliners return to their loved ones especially during the upcoming holiday season. AirAsia would be honored to return our swift and safe service to them,”Isla said.