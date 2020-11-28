Mariwasa donates products for public school buildings

MANILA, Philippines — Siam Ceramics Inc. donated tiles and sanitary wares to the 2020 Kapuso School Development Program of the GMA Kapuso Foundation for the building and rebuilding of selected public schools all over the country.

The sanitary wares for public school toilets and tiles were for the construction of 30 rooms from six public schools, the latest beneficiary of which was Pansur Elementary School in Lanao del Norte.

In June, the Patani Elementary School in Lanao del Sur also received tiles for the construction of two rooms. Four more schools are set to receive the tiles and sanitary wares donation in the coming weeks, with the Sto. Domingo Elementary School in Bicol getting the lion's share of 20 rooms.

Bariw Elementary School and San Rafael Elementary School, also both in Bicol, are set to receive donations for the construction of six and five rooms, respectively, while Cabatagan Elementary School in Zamboanga has been allotted a donation for the building of two rooms.

“One of the best ways to give back to the community is through the Philippines' public schools, because better learning is achieved best when we uplift their learning conditions.

This is the essence of Mariwasa’s business philosophy that puts an emphasis on Social Responsibility, caring for the environment and uplifting peoples' lives,” said Mariwasa president Jakkrit Suwansilp.

Early last year, Mariwasa signed an agreement with the Department of Education to upgrade facilities of selected schools in a corporate social responsibility project. Mariwasa donated a total of P10 million worth of Mariwasa products to DepEd's Adopt-A-School Program in the country's far-flung areas to provide better facilities to selected 130 public schools.

Mariwasa, the Philippines’ largest ceramic tile manufacturer, offers products ranging from tiles and sanitary wares, to tile adhesive, skim coat and other home and building solutions.