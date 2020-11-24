#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Coal departure pays off for Lopez energy unit
Federico Lopez of First Philippine Holdings Corp. was awarded Management Man of the Year by the Management Association of the Philippines in an online event on Monday, November 23.
Philstar.com
Coal departure pays off for Lopez energy unit
(Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — There was no regret on the part of First Philippine Holdings Corp. (FPH) to abandon coal as power source 4 years ago, a decision that had since been followed by a broader government push to stay away from fossil fuels amid catastrophic disasters.

“I was already at the helm during the devastation wrought by Typhoon Yolanda and our defining response to this and other subsequent natural disasters,” Federico Lopez, chair and chief executive, said on Monday.

“This led us to firming up our group’s definitive ‘no-to-coal’ declaration’ in 2016 which was not easy to explain to shareholders and analysts…Despite the doubters, let me say we never wavered and never once regretted the decision, especially today,” he added.

Lopez was awarded Management Man of the Year by the Management Association of the Philippines, an industry group. The award cited his push for “transition to a low-carbon economy” demonstrated by FPH's growing portfolio of renewables that last year reached 3,492 megawatts, accounting for 21% of the country’s power output.

That move had since been replicated on the broader economy. Last month, the energy department decided to stop accepting application to build coal power plants and focus on renewables. That new policy came in tandem with the easing of foreign ownership restrictions for new large-scale geothermal powerplants. Around 33% of the Lopez’s energy portfolio are in geothermal.

In his acceptance speech, Lopez stressed that while abandoning coal at the time meant “walking away from profit opportunity,” it likewise reflected the company’s realization of a bigger corporate responsibility to contribute to fight against changing climate.

“Millions of Filipinos were sequentially pummeled and thrashed by Rolly, the world’s most powerful typhoon this year, and Ulysses, one that surpassed Typhoon Ondoy’s wrath in 2009,” he said.

“The destructive power of these formerly 100-year events has no doubt been intensified by the accelerating climate crisis and now hit us with greater frequency and regularity,” Lopez explained.

That said, growing climate change awareness this day also made FPH’s clean energy focus pay off business-wise. Over the past decade, the holding firm’s recurring net income recorded a compounded annual growth rate of 29%, Lopez said.

At the stock market, shares at First Gen Corp., the energy unit, has surged 11.4% as of Monday since October 27 when the energy department announced a halt in coal plant building and investing more in renewables.

FPH shares are trending down 1.89% to P28.50 apiece as of 11:53 a.m. Tuesday. 

“Businesses need to align themselves, their resources and their capabilities towards a mission that seeks to elevate everything they touch— their customers, employees, suppliers, contractors, the environment, communities and, of course, their investors,” Lopez said.

FIRST PHILIPPINE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIR’S modified tax assessment procedures
By Vilma Clarette P. Manalo | November 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Taxes are necessary not only to sustain the government’s operations, but also to fund projects that were developed to help promote economic growth and the welfare of its citizens.
Business
fbfb
Pernia flags government COVID-19 underspending
By Czeriza Valencia | 12 hours ago
Former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia took a swipe at the government yesterday for continuing to underspend...
Business
fbfb
Banks' bad loans to peak only by next year — Fitch
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 18 hours ago
"Fitch does not expect asset quality deterioration to peak until well into 2021," it said.
Business
fbfb
Solutions to flooding
By Boo Chanco | November 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The infuriating thing about our annual flooding problem is that there has been no shortage of solutions offered through the years. Our officials simply failed to act on the proposals.
Business
fbfb
Golden Rice to be available in 3 years
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
It would take at least three more years before the controversial Golden Rice can actually be available in the country as the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Wave of optimism buoys share prices
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
The stock market opened the week on a positive note, with the main composite index rising by 8.83 points or 0.12 percent to...
Business
fbfb
Megawide submits additional requirements for NAIA deal
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Megawide Construction Corp. said it has complied with the additional requirements necessary to move forward its P109-billion...
Business
fbfb
Holcim merging 2 subsidiaries
By Iris Gonzales | November 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Holcim Philippines Manufacturing Corp. is merging Bulkcem Philippine Inc. and MabiniGrinding Mill Corp. into the company.
Business
fbfb
Opening up retail trade
By Rey Gamboa | November 24, 2020 - 12:00am
One of our readers, Justin Jose, sent an email that opens a discussion on one of the key economic reforms by way of legislative action that the Philippine government has been pushing for.
Business
fbfb
DOLE halts Skyway extension building after mishap
By Ramon Royandoyan | 17 hours ago
“The accident is a manifestation of grave and imminent danger,” DOLE regional director Sarah Mirasol said.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with