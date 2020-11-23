DOLE halts Skyway extension building after mishap

MANILA, Philippines — Construction work at the Skyway Extension Project was ordered halted by government on Monday after an accident over the weekend killed one and injured at least six others.

“In view of the gravity of the presumptive negligence of the contractor, this supplemental work stoppage order is issued to stop the construction activity not only in the affected area but also in the entire Skyway Extension Project, Sucat Alabang Viaduct,” labor regional director Sarah Buena Mirasol said in an order.

A steel girder at the East Service Road in Muntinlupa City fell and crushed over commuter vehicles on Saturday. The labor department is investigating the incident and a hearing is set on the matter on Tuesday.

San Miguel Corp. representatives would attend the hearing, chair Ramon Ang said in a text message. San Miguel operates Skyway, where a crane owned by Yuchengco-led EEI Corp. collapsed over the weekend.

“The accident is a manifestation of grave and imminent danger,” Mirasol said.

“Not only to the safety and health of the workers but also to the general public within the vicinity of the construction site as well,” she added.

Even before the building suspension was ordered, contractors had already said that the accident would delay project completion to February next year from the original plan to open by next month.

The Skyway Extension Project will open at least three new lanes in the northbound section and two lanes southbound, within the 14-kilometer stretch. Once completed, the project is seen a viable alternative to EDSA for motorists going from south to north Luzon and vice-versa.