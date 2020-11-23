#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DOLE halts Skyway extension building after mishap
A steel girder at the East Service Road in Muntinlupa City fell and crushed over commuter vehicles on Saturday. The labor department is investigating the incident and a hearing is set on the matter on Tuesday.
STAR/ File
DOLE halts Skyway extension building after mishap
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - November 23, 2020 - 7:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Construction work at the Skyway Extension Project was ordered halted by government on Monday after an accident over the weekend killed one and injured at least six others.

“In view of the gravity of the presumptive negligence of the contractor, this supplemental work stoppage order is issued to stop the construction activity not only in the affected area but also in the entire Skyway Extension Project, Sucat Alabang Viaduct,” labor regional director Sarah Buena Mirasol said in an order.

A steel girder at the East Service Road in Muntinlupa City fell and crushed over commuter vehicles on Saturday. The labor department is investigating the incident and a hearing is set on the matter on Tuesday.

San Miguel Corp. representatives would attend the hearing, chair Ramon Ang said in a text message. San Miguel operates Skyway, where a crane owned by Yuchengco-led EEI Corp. collapsed over the weekend.

“The accident is a manifestation of grave and imminent danger,” Mirasol said.

“Not only to the safety and health of the workers but also to the general public within the vicinity of the construction site as well,” she added.  

Even before the building suspension was ordered, contractors had already said that the accident would delay project completion to February next year from the original plan to open by next month.

The Skyway Extension Project will open at least three new lanes in the northbound section and two lanes southbound, within the 14-kilometer stretch. Once completed, the project is seen a viable alternative to EDSA for motorists going from south to north Luzon and vice-versa.

SKYWAY ROAD ACCIDENT SKYWAY STAGE 3 PROJECT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Solutions to flooding
By Boo Chanco | November 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The infuriating thing about our annual flooding problem is that there has been no shortage of solutions offered through the years. Our officials simply failed to act on the proposals.
Business
fbfb
‘Philippines recession to last until 2021’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The Philippine economy continues to lose steam and is poised to remain in recession until 2021 amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic,...
Business
fbfb
DoubleDragon gears up for P14.7 billion REIT offering
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
DoubleDragon Properties Corp., the listed property developer of Edgar “Injap” Sia II, is gearing up for its P14.7...
Business
fbfb
Pandemic over by next year?
By Wilson Sy | November 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The US market closed at record highs last Monday before pulling back by the end of the week.
Business
fbfb
Megawide GMR vows to improve NAIA processes
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Megawide Construction Corp. and its partner GMR Infrastructure Ltd. of India have vowed to end the flight delays passengers...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Companies likely to cut 2021 capex
20 hours ago
Companies may further reduce their capital expenditures next year despite the gradual recovery of the economy as they need...
Business
fbfb
STAR reporters bag EJAP awards
20 hours ago
Business reporters of The Philippine STAR bagged three awards at the 29th Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines...
Business
fbfb
PSEi seen climbing higher this week
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Share prices are expected to climb higher this week, with immediate support seen at 7,000 and resistance from 7,200 to...
Business
fbfb
Landbank finalizing guidelines for interest rate subsidy
20 hours ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is set to finalize this week the guidelines for its interest rate subsidy to local...
Business
fbfb
RCBC scores Platinum, Gold in Marcom 2020 Awards
20 hours ago
The Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. recently scored Platinum for creative effectiveness and Gold for digital marketing for...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with