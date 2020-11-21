#VACCINEWATCHPH
1 dead, 4 hurt after Skyway steel girder collapses
A steel girder of the Skyway extension project which is under construction collapsed November 21, 2020, crushing vehicles beneath the structure.
Muntinlupa City Department of Disaster Resilience and Management
(Philstar.com) - November 21, 2020 - 1:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — A steel girder of the Skyway extension project which is under construction collapsed Saturday, crushing vehicles beneath the structure on the East Service Road in Muntinlupa City, killing at least one and injuring four others, contractor EEI Corp. confirmed.

EEI said in a statement that a crane was being positioned for its next task when it tilted and fell on a steel girder spanning two posts of the northbound Skyway extension project which caused the girder to collapse.

“Our hearts and prayers go with the affected families. This is an unfortunate and heart-breaking accident that must not happen again. We will review immediately our safety and operating protocols as we build a strategic infrastructure for the public’s convenience,” the Skyway contractor said.

EEI said it is monitoring those hurt and are trying to get in touch with their next of kin for proper coordination and to extend any assistance they may need.

It added that it is now clearing the affected area to restore traffic flow. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Prinz Magtulis

