RSA apologizes for Skyway mishap

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Ramon Ang, president and chief operating officer of San Miguel Corp. (SMC), apologized yesterday to the victims of the freak accident at the Skyway Extension project site in Cupang, Muntinlupa.

SMC is the concession holder of the Skyway.

Ang assured the victims that all their needs would be taken care of.

He said while project contractor EEI Corp. was the one handling the construction of the project, as Skyway proponent SMC has a responsibility to take care of the victims.

“Ultimately, we are responsible for the welfare of those who were affected. I would like to personally apologize to the victims and their families, as well as to our larger community in Muntinlupa,” he said.

Based on initial investigation, the accident was caused by a crane that tipped over as it moved into position, which hit a steel girder that fell on six vehicles on Saturday.

One person died and four others were injured in the accident.

“This tragic accident has affected me in ways I can’t even begin to express. I have not stopped thinking about the people who were affected, the four that were injured and most especially, the person who died and his family. There are no words that can ease the grief of losing a loved one,” Ang said.

Ang offered his deepest condolences to the family of the fatality.

“To those who were injured, please be assured that we will provide all the means necessary for you to recover,” he said.

Ang also vowed to investigate the incident.

He said the SMC and its contractor would make sure that stricter safety measures are in place at the project site.

Ang said they are working with authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

“We will find out if lapses were committed and do whatever is necessary to make sure that accidents like this do not happen again. In a project of this magnitude and scale, there are redundant safety measures in place. Unfortunately, we can’t predict every outcome, and I’m sure no one wanted this to happen,” Ang said.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said he has ordered an investigation on the accident to determine if violations of safety standards were committed by the Skyway contractor.

Bello said the construction company could face liability if found non-compliant with labor regulations, including safety and occupational standards. – Mayen Jaymalin, Ghio Ong