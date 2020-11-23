#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
RSA apologizes for Skyway mishap
Tycoon Ramon Ang said while project contractor EEI Corp. was the one handling the construction of the project, as Skyway proponent SMC has a responsibility to take care of the victims.
STAR/ File
RSA apologizes for Skyway mishap
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - November 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Ramon Ang, president and chief operating officer of San Miguel Corp. (SMC), apologized yesterday to the victims of the freak accident at the Skyway Extension project site in Cupang, Muntinlupa.

SMC is the concession holder of the Skyway.

Ang assured the victims that all their needs would be taken care of.

He said while project contractor EEI Corp. was the one handling the construction of the project, as Skyway proponent SMC has a responsibility to take care of the victims.

“Ultimately, we are responsible for the welfare of those who were affected. I would like to personally apologize to the victims and their families, as well as to our larger community in Muntinlupa,” he said.

Based on initial investigation, the accident was caused by a crane that tipped over as it moved into position, which hit a steel girder that fell on six vehicles on Saturday.

One person died and four others were injured in the accident.

“This tragic accident has affected me in ways I can’t even begin to express. I have not stopped thinking about the people who were affected, the four that were injured and most especially, the person who died and his family. There are no words that can ease the grief of losing a loved one,” Ang said.

Ang offered his deepest condolences to the family of the fatality.

“To those who were injured, please be assured that we will provide all the means necessary for you to recover,” he said.

Ang also vowed to investigate the incident.

He said the SMC and its contractor would make sure that stricter safety measures are in place at the project site.

Ang said they are working with authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

“We will find out if lapses were committed and do whatever is necessary to make sure that accidents like this do not happen again. In a project of this magnitude and scale, there are redundant safety measures in place. Unfortunately, we can’t predict every outcome, and I’m sure no one wanted this to happen,” Ang said.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said he has ordered an investigation on the accident to determine if violations of safety standards were committed by the Skyway contractor.

Bello said the construction company could face liability if found non-compliant with labor regulations, including safety and occupational standards. – Mayen Jaymalin, Ghio Ong

SMC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' coronavirus cases eclipse 418,000; DOH adds 10,957 recoveries
9 hours ago
It has been 250 days since the initial enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over Metro Manila, and the Philippines is...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo defends daughters: 'They're entitled to their own opinions'
14 hours ago
"I didn't even know they posted that. I only found out when Secretary Harry Roque mentioned it. For me, with all the...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 pandemic sends nearly 320,000 OFWs back home
By Christian Deiparine | 9 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly 320,000 overseas Filipino workers to return to the country, data from the labor...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines included in UN ‘list of shame’ for refusing to condemn Iran rights abuses
17 hours ago
"It would call on Iran to ensure that no one is subjected to torture — or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines could allow more health workers overseas if COVID-19 situation improves
By Christian Deiparine | 11 hours ago
The country's labor secretary on Sunday said more health workers may be allowed to leave for abroad should the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
BI allows foreign businessmen to enter Philippines
By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
Foreigners traveling for business and investments are now allowed to visit the Philippines as the Bureau of Immigration (BI)...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines chosen for Australia’s P43 million funding for women’s SMEs
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has been selected as the first country in the region to be granted Australia’s $1.25-million to inject...
Headlines
fbfb
Hospitals recruiting participants for study on melatonin vs COVID-19
By Ranier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
Two hospitals are now recruiting participants for the clinical trials for the study of melatonin as a supplementary therapy...
Headlines
fbfb
Hunger crisis in Philippines may worsen — Nograles
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The hunger problem may worsen because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the successive typhoons that battered...
Headlines
fbfb
11 years later, Maguindanao massacre far from resolved
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Even with the landmark convictions of primary suspects last year, the quest for justice over the 2009 Maguindanao massacre...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with