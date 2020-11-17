#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Typhoon wreckage brings fiscal stimulus push to life
This undated photo shows the House of Representatives plenary hall.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File photo
Typhoon wreckage brings fiscal stimulus push to life
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 7:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Calamity damage prompted legislators to push the envelope for a bigger stimulus, a move likely to usher fresh disagreements with the Duterte administration that until recently would not budge on its hardline stance against larger deficit spending.

The good news is Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III appeared to have softened his position against a bolder spending package if a government assessment showed it is needed. The bad news is time is running out for both Congress and the Executive department to finalize a deal that meets both objectives of a fiscal push and discipline.

“Typhoon Ulysses complicated our problem with the pandemic,” Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo said in Filipino on Tuesday. 

At the House of Representatives, Quimbo formalized talks of a fresh “Bayanihan” measure by filing House Bill No. 8031 dubbed as the “Bayanihan to Arise as One Act” that would authorize P400 billion in additional expenditures to alleviate the impact of recent natural disasters.

At the upper chamber, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto promised to get the ball rolling by filing his own counterpart Bayanihan III bill soon. “I support the need to spend more,” he said in a text message.

Quimbo’s bill takes off from two “Bayanihan” predecessors enacted into law in March and September, respectively to grant government the firepower to convincingly address an unprecedented pandemic. The first two “Bayanihan,” which literally means unity in civic duty, gave President Rodrigo Duterte the power to move around funds in the P4.1-trillion national budget, but only measly top that up with P140 billion despite rising public needs amid the pandemic.

Quimbo, whose initial P1.4-trillion ARISE bill was opposed by economic managers, said it is about time to give more than just a drop in the bucket. “This is a rescue boat for Filipinos flooded with crises. Bayanihan III will ensure that there is enough funding for critical programs and that plans are right for a stronger economy.”

If passed as is, Bayanihan III would give a quarter of the P400 billion to cash subsidies to displaced workers as well as fund overtime pay for employees working in staggered shifts. Pension contributions of small firm workers would likely be subsidized.

The rest of the package would be divided as follows: P100 billion to capacity building of strategic sectors needed for growth, P70 billion as subsidies to COVID-19-hit households, P50 billion for repair of infrastructure damaged by typhoons, P30 billion for cash-for-work programs, P25 billion for COVID-19 vaccines, and P20 billion for direct cash assistance to calamity-stricken families.

But while Dominguez seemed to be open to another stimulus, Malacanang remained unconvinced new spending is needed now. “We haven’t seen what would be the shape and form of the proposed budget for 2021,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told a news briefing.

“Maybe these proposals are already in the 2021 budget,” Roque said.

Economic officials are yet to complete their assessment of economic damage from weather disturbances, but Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said it alone may not be enough to justify larger spending. 

“We have to study that…, but we already factored in 20 typhoons in our medium-term program. It’s not something unusual. We already know that historically, they cut off 1-2% of GDP every year,” he said.

Weakest in Southeast Asia

Indeed, any Bayanihan proposals would have to share depleting session hours with the proposed P4.5-trillion outlay for next year that already passed the House, but currently tackled at the Senate. On top of that, senators would also have the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill to worry, although they made no promises that the priority bill will be passed this year.

With clock ticking to December 18, the last day of session, Senate President Vicente Sotto nonetheless did not discount rushing a fresh stimulus bill to enactment. “We will most likely support if necessary. We’ll cross the bridge when we get there,” he said in a text message.

Any new fiscal stimulus would be welcomed by an economy currently underperforming Southeast Asia in terms of recovery. Apart from an 11.5% year-on-year economic slump last quarter, Oxford Economics, a think tank, pointed out that local manufacturing and retail performance lagged behind other emerging markets like Vietnam and Malaysia.

“In Asia’s EMs, industrial production has recovered to levels above or approaching that of December 2019, although industrial output in the Philippines is still way below that benchmark,” Oxford Economics said in a research note.

For Recto, loss of jobs and lives are something irreplaceable. “It is only proper for government to provide assistance and to help in the economy’s recovery,” he said. —  with Ian Nicolas Cigaral

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES STELLA QUIMBO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
September remittances surprise with fastest growth in 29 months
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The expansion was the fastest since the 12.7% annual uptick in April 2018.
Business
fbfb
Government's tight budget planning open to 'Bayanihan 3' for typhoon victims
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“We are in the process of evaluating the damage of the series of typhoons and the amounts required to address these...
Business
fbfb
Automakers say 'on track' to goal despite October slowdown
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Month-on-month, car and truck sales went up 2%, but remained 27.3% down year-on-year.
Business
fbfb
Toyota urges government support for car sector
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Toyota Motor Philippines, part of the Ty-owned GT Capital Holdings Inc. listed conglomerate, has underscored the big role...
Business
fbfb
Retiring during the pandemic, what’s the catch?
By Geraldine P. Gorre | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Resilience. Sustainability. Adaptability. You have probably heard or read these in the internet over the past days, or these words might have sprung to your mind as we reflect on the situation we are currently ...
Business
fbfb
Latest
PLDT Enterprise provides protection for BFSI sector
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
PLDT Enterprise has stepped up its cybersecurity solutions against DDoS extortion threats and attacks targeting the banking,...
Business
fbfb
OFW remittances up 9% to $2.89 billion in September
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers bounced backed strongly in September, recording the fastest growth in 29 months...
Business
fbfb
ACR earnings up 180% to P1.67 billion in 9 months
By Catherine Talavera | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Alcantara-led Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. reported a 180 percent rise in its net income to P1.67 billion in the nine months to September, driven by the improved performance of its power generation units.
Business
fbfb
Megawide to address NAIA rehab financial needs
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Engineering and infrastructure company Megawide Construction Corp. will address this week the remaining hurdle on its P109...
Business
fbfb
CLI income falls 9% to P1.5 billion
By Catherine Talavera | 20 hours ago
Visayas and Mindanao property developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. reported a nine percent drop in income in the first nine months...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with