#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
13th month pay loans out, but employers fear funds would go elsewhere
Sellers arrange Christmas decorations at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Nov. 5, 2020.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
13th month pay loans out, but employers fear funds would go elsewhere
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 5:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government has rolled out a program to help fund the 13th month payout of small companies, but employers fear that loan terms are not attractive enough for troubled firms that may use the money elsewhere or just opt to shut down altogether.

So far, around 21,000 micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) secured funding under the trade department’s COVID-19 Assistance to Restart Enterprises (CARES) program, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a text message. 

Broken down, loans worth P1 billion have been released to 16,270 companies, while another 4,814 firms approved to get assistance will get around P200 million by next week. CARES has a total budget of P10 billion to assist 70,000 MSMEs.

While the assistance was welcome, Sergio Ortiz-Luis, president of Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), an industry group, said using CARES as a facility to fund holiday benefits may not be ideal.

CARES, as it is, is an assistance program from MSMEs disadvantaged by the health crisis, which means funds borrowed through the facility may be used for anything from funding company operations to buying new machineries and in this case, pay up employees their 13th month pay benefits before December 24 as mandated by law. This flexibility, Ortiz-Luis said, is a problem.

“We would have wanted a separate program for 13th month pay because when you borrow from CARES, that’s for business purposes. The company may opt to use the money for business, instead of paying the benefit,” Ortiz-Luis said in a phone interview.

Worse, while money from CARES is interest-free, the government charges hefty service fees ranging from 4% to 8% for loans payable within 1 to 4 years. The longer the payment period, the higher the charges.

“We would like to encourage even those who are on the verge of closing to borrow. If the conditions are not conducive, they might not borrow and pay the 13th month pay,” Ortiz-Luis said.

“The interest rate or service fee should be no more than 2% to be attractive,” he added.

ECOP was the one which suggested for government to lend funds to MSMEs to ensure that cash-strapped companies are able to pay their employees the mandated benefit. The suggestion came after the labor department asked economic managers to help struggling small firms finance 13th month payouts, equivalent to 1 month worth of salary for employees with at least 1 year worth of service.  

For Kilusang Mayo Uno, a labor group, subsidies instead of loans should be extended by the state to MSMEs. The group even suggested rechanneling the proposed P11-billion 2021 budget for the controversial National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict for that purpose. This, however, cannot be done since next year’s national outlay is still being deliberated.

“The full payment of 13th month pay should come directly from government,” said Jerome Adonis, secretary-general, in Filipino.

Loan qualifications

That said, applications for CARES program have been trickling in. On top of the 21,084 initial batch of companies that secured funding, 372 applications had been approved and would soon be funded.

Filing for a loan has no deadline. MSMEs with financial statements filed with the Bureau of Internal Revenue in 2018 or 2019 and have no unresolved major negative credit dealings are qualified for the financing program.

13TH MONTH PAY DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY EMPLOYERS CONFEDERATION OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 vaccine
By Boo Chanco | November 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The good news is there are two vaccines about to complete the steps needed to determine efficacy and safety.
Business
fbfb
Metro Manila was spared by 'Rolly,' then 'Ulysses' came
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The latest cyclone packed weaker winds than “Rolly” did, but unlike the latter, “Ulysses” navigated...
Business
fbfb
Singapore state fund invests P20 billion in AC Energy
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
An affiliate of Singapore state fund GIC Private Ltd. is looking to acquire a 17.5-percent stake in AC Energy Philippines...
Business
fbfb
Taiheyo Cement building new P15 billion production line in Cebu
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
Japanese firm Taiheyo Cement Corp. is building a new P15-billion production line to expand its Cebu plant capacity.
Business
fbfb
Of alternative facts, covfefe, and MAGA
By Roberto R. Romulo | November 13, 2020 - 12:00am
For 18 years I lived in the United States. My education was thoroughly American from kindergarten to Georgetown, except for law school at Ateneo.
Business
fbfb
Latest
JG Summit earnings back in black in third quarter
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 minutes ago
The company said it remains "cautiously optimistic" as consumer demand stays depressed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Government to revisit economic goals as outlook turns bleak
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Members of the Executive Technical Board will have an “assessment of fiscal performance and emerging growth outloo...
Business
fbfb
Trump bans US investment in Chinese firms that help military
By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
The ban takes effect January 11, just days before Trump’s presidency ends.
Business
fbfb
BSP remains unfazed by surge in bad loans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not alarmed by the steady rise in banks’ bad loans, saying the local banking industry...
Business
fbfb
Fraudsters making a killing amid boom in e-commerce
17 hours ago
Fraudsters are taking advantage of the surge in electronic commerce transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with