Ayala to build countryâ€™s first cancer hospital

Miguel De Guzman
Ayala to build country’s first cancer hospital
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - November 8, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AC Health), the healthcare arm of the Ayala Group, is venturing into the specialty hospital business through a strategic partnership with Cancer Treatment Services International (CTSI).

Under the partnership, AC Health will put up a 100-bed cancer facility,which will be located at the FTI Complex in Taguig City,  adjacent to Ayala Land’s Arca South development.

AC Health chairman Fernando Zobel de Ayala said cancer remains the third leading cause of death in the Philippines, and treatment has become even more complex amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“AC Health is committed to provide our patients with more affordable high-quality cancer care, especially in this time of need. This cancer hospital is envisioned to be an integral pillar of our integrated healthcare ecosystem,” Zobel said.

He said the company is excited to partner with CTSI to bring much-needed affordable quality cancer care services to more Filipinos. This project is part of the group’s broader commitment to continue to invest in the country despite the pandemic.

CTSI, a Varian company, is a leading oncology services provider that has supported the delivery of safe, quality, and affordable cancer care worldwide for nearly two decades.

It provides clinical services and solutions to over 100 hospitals, clinics, and physician groups around the world with a focus on multidisciplinary oncology care.

CTSI uses technology-enabled solutions to accelerate the adoption of advanced technology, enable operational efficiency and clinical safety, and rapidly improve patient access to high-quality treatment options.

“Our strategic partnership with AC Health spans the entire cancer care continuum from diagnosis through treatment and follow up, and our vision is fully aligned with AC.

Health’s goal to provide quality and affordable comprehensive cancer care to Filipinos,” CTSI senior vice president Andrew Shogan said.

The hospital is targeted to be operational by 2023.

