#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Affordable insurance pushed for poor households
The Philippines is among the most vulnerable countries to extreme weather conditions in the world, with several events disturbing economic activity all-year-round such as typhoons, storm surges, and intense flooding, among others.
Noel Celis/AFP, File
Affordable insurance pushed for poor households
Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - November 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Poverty alleviation programs for households near the poverty line should include the provision of affordable insurance and specialized access to credit to help them cope with economic shocks from extreme weather conditions, according to a report by the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU).

According to the policy report titled “Impact of extreme rainfall days on the well-being of the households in the formal and informal sectors,” weather events like typhoons can push informal sector workers into poverty from which it they may not be able to recover because of limited resources.

The paper was authored by ADMU economists Majah-Leah Ravago, Gerald Gracius Pascua and Loubill Dayne Aceron, as well as weather specialists Emilio Gozo of the Manila Observatory, and Gemma Narisma of the atmospheric science program of ADMU.

The Philippines is among the most vulnerable countries to extreme weather conditions in the world, with several events disturbing economic activity all-year-round such as typhoons, storm surges, and intense flooding, among others.

The study found that poorer households, especially those in rural areas, are more likely to suffer from the impact of such disasters because other than having extremely limited resources to bounce back, they are also the least prepared because of they tend to live in areas that are prone to disaster and are often not educated on risk management.

Many of them also work in the informal sector, making their sources of income less secure than those with formal employment.

“For a country such as the Philippines, which has a large informal sector, the adverse effects of extreme weather events are not negligible, and potentially irreversible in this sector of the economy,” said the authors.

The paper pointed out that while households deriving their income from the formal sector of the economy stand to lose more in the event of natural disasters, they can recover more easily because they have more resources.

“However, the adverse impact to the informal households may be irreversible given their weak capability to recover and their limited ability to smooth out consumption even during days with normal rainfall,” said the paper.

To prevent more low-income households from sliding into poverty during the onslaught of extreme weather, the authors urged the government to provide targeted social protection coverage.

Policies on poverty alleviation can include the provision of affordable insurance and specialized access to credit to soften the blow of weather shocks.

Education campaign about the impact of disasters for these households may also help them recover faster from the economic fallout from weather shocks.

ADMU POVERTY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GSIS offers computer loan program
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
State-run Government Service Insurance System has introduced a new credit facility which aims to help members and their families...
Business
fbfb
Converge EBITDA escalates by 74%
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Newly listed broadband company Converge ICT reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)...
Business
fbfb
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 days ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
Deferred rent payments hurt SM Prime 9-month earnings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 days ago
In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, the property unit of the SM Group reported a consolidated net income of P14.4...
Business
fbfb
The birds and the beasts and then the bats
By Francis J. Kong | November 1, 2020 - 12:00am
It is a good thing for parents to read their children, Aesop’s Fables. Each tale teaches a lesson.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Wilcon reports P886 million net income from January to September
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Wilcon Depot, the listed home building materials provider, posted a lower net income in the nine months to September amid...
Business
fbfb
Real estate loan standards remain tight
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Banks continued to impose tighter overall credit standards for real estate loans amid less favorable economic conditions and...
Business
fbfb
Virus waves and election jitters
By Wilson Sy | November 2, 2020 - 12:00am
This year, we have seen unprecedented moves in the stock market and the global economy which were caused by a once-in-a-generation black swan event.
Business
fbfb
Japan approves P1.44 billion loans for 4 infrastructure projects
1 hour ago
Japan has approved the provision of Y3.1 billion in technical assistance to the Philippines to support the implementation...
Business
fbfb
GOCCs subsidies hit P200 billion in 9 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The national government has extended nearly P200 billion in subsidies to state-run firms from January to September to support...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with