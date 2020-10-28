#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippines gets fresh World Bank loan for Customs upgrade
Image shows conveyor belt at the airport.
The STAR/File photo
Philippines gets fresh World Bank loan for Customs upgrade
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 4:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set to receive a fresh loan from the World Bank to fund the decades-long upgrade of customs procedures to reduce opportunities for corruption and trim trade costs.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Washington-based lender announced the approval of an $88.28 million credit line to the Philippines for the government's modernization program of the Bureau of Customs.

Loan terms such as payment periods as well as interest remained unavailable as of this posting.

Funds would be used to automate trade procedures and accelerate the release or cargoes, the World Bank said. In particular, the project would assess and connect cargo registration, inspection, payment and release into one “seamless online system.” 

“Improved efficiency at the Bureau of Customs will reduce trade costs and support Philippines’ competitiveness,” Ndiamé Diop, country director, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Automation will reduce face-to-face interactions and delays, and increase accountability, all of which strengthens efficiency and improve the business environment,” Diop added.

Customs modernization is a project that gets carried over from one administration to the next. Measuring whether efforts to reduce smuggling and corruption in trade is a difficult task since it involves both cutting time in processing shipments while still collecting the correct amount of dues.

At least on time spent for cargoes, World Bank data showed the Philippines is lagging behind neighbors. A container shipped to Manila takes an average of 120 hours to clear customs procedures, much longer than Hanoi’s 56 hours, Thailand’s 50 hours and Malaysia’s 36. Inefficiencies had discouraged local firms and plunged the country’s exports. 

On the flip side, there were some improvements in revenue collection. Before the pandemic struck and hit trade, thereby lowering tariff revenues, Customs collections rose by double-digit levels from 2017 to 2019 as valuations of products, used to calculate dues, were updated and monitoring improved. 

As of September however, collections dropped 15.3% year-on-year to P398 billion.

“With the new CPS (customs processing system), important processes like trade management and registration, cargo inspection, duty payment, and clearance and release, among others, will be integrated in a seamless online system,” World Bank said.

“It will also improve adherence to international standards and conventions for customs processing, including an audit trail for transactions, allowing for greater transparency and less opportunity for corruption,” it added.

The World Bank loan to improve the Customs agency would come on top of the $1.67 billion granted by the lender to the Philippines for coronavirus response as of October 2.

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS WORLD BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
Corporate socialism?
By Boo Chanco | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The pandemic lockdowns brought world economies to their knees.
Business
fbfb
Government ends energy neutrality, favors renewables ahead of boom
By Prinz Magtulis | 23 hours ago
The moratorium on new coal plant applications was announced in tandem with the relaxation on foreign ownership limits in geothermal...
Business
fbfb
Corruption probe seen unlikely to block infrastructure plans
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
“The objective of the task force is to weed out the crooks in graft-ridden agencies, not to stop legitimate projects,”...
Business
fbfb
‘Closure of Petron refinery possible’
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The country’s last remaining oil refinery is also in danger of closing down, burdened by the heavy cost of operations...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Regulators clear fundraising plans of 3 property firms
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Planned public offerings of Filinvest Land Inc. Megawide Construction Corp. and Cityland Development Corp. were approved...
Business
fbfb
SM Bonus sugar pulled out after safety warning
By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
Authorities said companies that commercially sold these products without securing clearances violated Republic Act 9711 or...
Business
fbfb
San Miguel to scrap pending coal power plants after gov't ban
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
As of July, energy department data showed the company’s subsidiaries are eyeing to build coal-fired power plants with...
Business
fbfb
Nickel Asia shuts, Philex Mining restarts some mining sites
By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
Investors, however, were unconvinced of both Nickel Asia’s and Philex Mining’s positive prospects with the mine...
Business
fbfb
Cebu Air divests, buys out stakes in SIAEC tieups
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Cebu Air Inc., the operator of budget carrier Cebu Pacific, is buying out its partner in a maintenance, repair and overhaul...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with