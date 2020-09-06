#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Foreign financing for COVID-19 response plan reaches $8.83 billion
In a report before the House committee on appropriations, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the Philippines was able to secure $8.83 billion in foreign loans and grants from foreign development partners and the offshore commercial market as of end-August.
Edd Gumban, file
Foreign financing for COVID-19 response plan reaches $8.83 billion
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - September 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has raised $8.83 billion in financing support from foreign lenders to fund its COVID-19 response efforts, the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

In a report before the House committee on appropriations, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the Philippines was able to secure $8.83 billion in foreign loans and grants from foreign development partners and the offshore commercial market as of end-August.

Of the total amount, $5.98 billion came in the form of budgetary support financing from various multilateral institutions, Dominguez said.

The DOF chief’s presentation showed that $3.3 billion of this figure came from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), followed by the World Bank which has extended $1.2 billion in budgetary financing.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has also provided $750 million in loans, while the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Agence Francaise de Developpement extended $458.95 million and $275.7 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, $2.35 billion of the total COVID-19 financing as of end-August came from the government’s recent global bonds issuance, which fetched the Philippines’ lowest ever coupon rate in the US dollar market.

”The remaining $496.36 million is composed of grant and loan financing from our development partners for various COVID-19 specific projects,” Dominguez said.

The Philippine government is ramping up its borrowings this year to plug its budget deficit, which is now expected to widen to P1.82 trillion or 9.6 percent of the gross domestic product due to COVID-19.

For 2020, the Philippines is programmed to raise P3 trillion from borrowings, bulk or P2.22 trillion of which will come from domestic sources. The remaining P785.61 billion will be sourced from external lenders.

Another P3.03 trillion is in the borrowing program for 2021.

Budget documents showed that the government’s outstanding debt is expected to hit P10.16 trillion by the end of 2020, before further increasing to P11.98 trillion in 2021.

These would translate to a debt-to-gross domestic product level of 53.9 percent for 2020 and 58.1 percent for 2021, according to Dominguez. In 2022, the debt-to-GDP level is projected to swell further to 59.9 percent.

“The projections are still lower when compared to the country’s all time high debt level of 71.6 percent of GDP in 2004,” Dominguez said.

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
An unusual taipan
By Boo Chanco | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
I frequently get asked whether Ramon S. Ang is running for president in 2022. I have asked him the same question and the answer is a big fat NO!
Business
fbfb
Sangley, other China projects to proceed despite US contractor ban
By Prinz Magtulis | 4 days ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines is "not a vassal state of any foreign power."
Business
fbfb
Jollibee opens CBTL branch in New York
By Iris Gonzales | September 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Jollibee Group, the Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, opened its Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® brand in New York.
Business
fbfb
Uncertain times for business
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | September 5, 2020 - 12:00am
For the first time in a long time, the Ghost Month does not seem to hold any special meaning at all.
Business
fbfb
Bank lending slowest in over a decade — BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Credit growth eased for the fourth straight month to its slowest pace in more than a decade at 6.7 percent in July from 9.6...
Business
fbfb
Latest
38 minutes ago
FTAs to help Philippines recover from health crisis – HSBC
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 38 minutes ago
The completion of crucial multilateral trade agreements will help the Philippines recover from the economic fall out caused...
Business
fbfb
38 minutes ago
Metro Manila subway works still on track — DOTr
By Richmond Mercurio | 38 minutes ago
The Department of Transportation will “dig its way” to bring into partial operability the country’s first...
Business
fbfb
38 minutes ago
AirAsia expands Mindanao routes
By Richmond Mercurio | 38 minutes ago
AirAsia Philippines is expanding its domestic network amid the current health situation as it announced new destinations to...
Business
fbfb
38 minutes ago
Loans for COVID-19 hit small businesses hit over P1.3 billion
By Louella Desiderio | 38 minutes ago
Loan applications approved under a program to help micro and small enterprises weather the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic...
Business
fbfb
Protect assets from foreclosure threats
September 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Many businesses have been forced to reduce operations or worse, shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting a lot of properties at risk when these are used as securitized collateral.
38 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with