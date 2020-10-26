Big demand seen for disinfection tech solutions

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines GeoGreen Inc.’s new business arm GeoClean sees big potential for its disinfection technology solutions as the reopening of the economy drives demand for products to promote safety in commercial spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine GeoGreen chief executive officer Liza Morales said there is an enormous potential market for GeoClean’s products given the ongoing crisis.

“There are 54 million square meters of spaces including sports complexes, shopping malls, restaurants, schools, airports, public spaces that would need disinfection. There is a huge market for it,” she said.

As the government is pushing for the reopening of the economy to bring back jobs and consumer confidence, she said GeoClean’s offerings would provide businesses an advantage in terms of promoting safety.

“GeoClean aims to provide high-class disinfection technology that offers Filipinos innovative solutions that will help ease their woes as we face the pandemic as a community,” she said.

GeoClean’s Freshaire UVC and Big Ass Fans Clean Air technologies reduce by 99.9 percent SARS Cov2, the coronavirus strain causing COVID-19.

These products are certified by the US Environmental Protection Agency, UL Standards, and other internationally-recognized product standards.

Morales said the FreshAire UVC products have disinfection capability that work well with existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Meanwhile, the Big Ass Fans have built-in mechanisms providing ventilation, ultraviolet light, and needlepoint ionization disinfection systems.

“We are just optimistic and happy with the demand for these products. They have been well-received,” she said.

While demand for GeoClean’s products is driven by the need to feel safe from the pandemic at present, she said the firm is hopeful the time would come when the disinfection technologies would be used by businesses mainly for energy savings.

She said the firm’s disinfection systems allow businesses to reduce the cost of maintaining air conditioning systems and bring down their energy cost due to improved efficiency.

Philippine GeoGreen is engaged in providing sustainable and environmentally responsible building products.