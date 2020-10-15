#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine economy
In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the firm behind housing brands Deca Homes, Urban Deca Homes and Urban Deca Tower said interest charged on the corporate notes, as gauged by a coupon rate, stood at 4.05% per annum.
File
8990 Holdings raises P1.3 billion to pay old debts
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost homes developer 8990 Holdings Inc. has raised P1.3 billion from enrolled corporate notes mostly to repay debts falling due soon.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, the firm behind housing brands Deca Homes, Urban Deca Homes and Urban Deca Tower said the corporate notes will be payable in 2 years, including a coupon rate of 4.05% per year. 

"The proceeds from this transaction will be primarily used to partially finance the payment of existing indebtedness of the Company," 8990 Holdings said.

The bonds no longer required clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission, but 8990 Holdings still proceeded with enrolling the securities at the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp., the fixed income bourse, so they could be traded.

"Despite the current environment, the company continues to deploy cash to operations and grow its business in key regions across the Philippines," Richard Haosen, company treasurer and director, was quoted as saying in the statement.

With its offering, 8990 Holdings became the latest company to tap the debt market to arrest cash flow problems brought by struggling operations during the pandemic. The firm booked a consolidated net income of P1.48 billion in the first half, down 47% year-on-year which the company attributed to lower sales and limited operations during the lockdown period.

Del Monte to raise P5 billion

In a separate dislosure also on Thursday, canned fruits manufacturer Del Monte Pacific Ltd. told the stock exchange about its plan to raise P5 billion through the sale of corporate bonds, which could be upsized by P2.5 billion if met with high investor demand.

On Thursday, shares in 8990 Holdings ended flat at P6.50 each while Del Monte inched up 0.85% to close at P4.73.

8990 HOLDINGS INC. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vietnamese set to get richer than Filipinos this year — IMF
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
GDP per capita divides the value of economic output with the population. It is typically used to measure how economic wealth...
Business
fbfb
Duterte gov't to borrow from BSP anew next year if recovery stalls
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
“Our first options are to go back into the commercial market, but if the economy doesn't perform as we expect, we will...
Business
fbfb
BDO Leasing selling 10% of assets
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
BDO Leasing and Finance Inc. is selling 10 percent of its assets to parent firm BDO Unibank Inc. to raise funds to retire...
Business
fbfb
Philippines' higher dollar stock this year is not entirely good news
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Overseas remittances would drop slower and so do foreign investments, but imports would implode.
Business
fbfb
Re-opening the economy
By Joey Concepcion | October 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Yesterday, I was interviewed on Coffee Break at DZRH where I shared my thoughts on the steps that we are taking to re-open the economy safely and restore consumer confidence. Here are some highlights from my conversation...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Filipinos nix Netflix and the like to pirate shows, movies
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
Nearly half or 49% of Filipinos access video content off of pirated streaming websites, a new poll commissioned by Asia Video...
Business
fbfb
Foreign reserves breach $100-billion milestone in September
By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 hours ago
At $100.5 billion as of September, gross international reserves (GIR) were sufficient to cover 10 months worth of imports,...
Business
fbfb
Remittances snap fragile recovery to fall anew in August
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
In a sign that a corner is yet to be turned, cash remittances coursed through banks by Filipinos abroad declined 4.1% year-on-year...
Business
fbfb
Shares in managers of K-pop's BTS sizzle on stock market debut
By Kang Jin-kyu | 4 hours ago
Shares in the management agency of K-pop sensation BTS more than doubled on their stock market debut Thursday, making...
Business
fbfb
Government to consider funding 13th month pay of small firm workers
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The Duterte administration is studying the likelihood of financing the 13th month pay of workers in small and medium sized...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with