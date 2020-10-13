#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOE urged to streamline permit processing
Gatchalian cited reports of mounting solar project applications, in line with the government’s planned rollout of the Renewable Portfolio Standards policy next year.
DOE urged to streamline permit processing
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - October 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Committee on Energy chair Sherwin Gatchalian is calling on the Department of Energy (DOE) to act on all pending solar project applications, emphasizing the need to further implement the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) Act which will streamline the permitting process for investors.

Gatchalian cited reports of mounting solar project applications, in line with the government’s planned rollout of the Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) policy next year.

RPS mandates electricity suppliers to source a portion of their energy supply from eligible renewable energy resources to contribute to the growth of the renewable energy industry in the country.

Gatchalian cited reports that there are mounting solar project applications that would give capacity installations of more than 13,217 megawatts.

“A law is already in place ensuring that there won’t be any delay in the permitting process of energy projects. This is aimed at eliminating red tape and enticing more investments in the energy sector,” Gatchalian said referring to the EVOSS Act.

The law, which was enacted last year, provides an online process of completing requirements of energy-related projects such as documentary requirements and online payment of charges and fees.

The EVOSS is under the control and supervision of the DOE.

Gatchalian pointed out that in the long run, EVOSS could bring down electricity costs.

He said that if investors see an improved permitting process, they would be encouraged to apply for new power projects which could stimulate competition in the energy generation industry.

“The law didn’t prescribe that we have to set up the system or the software to implement the EVOSS law. The law can be implemented as a stand-alone,” Gatchalian said.

“If agencies, including the local government units, have started streamlining the permit processing for energy projects in compliance with the EVOSS laws, a number of applications would have been dispensed with by now,” he said.

In July, the Department of Interior and Local Government issued a directive to LGUs to streamline their permit processing, in line with their compliance to the EVOSS act.

The DOE said the application processes at the Renewable Energy Management Bureau and the Electric Power Industry Management Bureau can now be done online via the EVOSS platform. Permits were already issued through the platform.

EVOSS covers applications for new generation, transmission and distribution projects throughout the country, including the permits and certificates of energy projects issued by concerned national government offices, agencies, local government units, and government-owned and controlled corporations among others.

