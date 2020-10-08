#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Bad loans slow in August even without Bayanihan grace period
As of August, NPLs accounted for 2.93% of total loans extended by the banking system, up from 2.73% in previous month and sustaining an uptick from March. The latest ratio was also the highest since February 2014.
STAR/ File
Bad loans slow in August even without Bayanihan grace period
Prinz Magtulis (The Philippine Star) - October 8, 2020 - 4:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Banks slowed their accumulation of unpaid loans in August even without lengthy grace periods earlier provided by law, but the reprieve is likely to be brief as payment extensions from a new measure lapses in the coming months and finally reveal the extent of soured debts.

Non-performing loans (NPL)— bank credit left unsettled 30 days past due date— rose 4.1% from previous month to P305 billion in August, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed on Thursday. 

The month-on-month growth rate has consistently slowed since peaking at 5.8% in April when lockdowns were enforced and prevented many to settle their debts. From same period last year, soured loans rose 35%.

As of August, NPLs accounted for 2.93% of total loans extended by the banking system, up from 2.73% in previous month and sustaining an uptick from March. The latest ratio was also the highest since February 2014.

“There may be a slight spike in 2 to 3 months as the recording of NPLs have been delayed by the Bayanihan Act,” Emilio Neri Jr., lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said when sought for comment.

BSP has been keeping a close watch on NPLs since their sizable increase can limit banks’ ability to lend and fund economic activities. But the data so far is distorted by payment deferrals extended by Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act that expired June, and its successor law, RA 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One which took effect last month.

Essentially, loans falling due while the laws were in force could not be considered soured, a matter that made assessing bank stress from unpaid dues more complicated. The good news is slowing in NPLs in August happened while initial grace periods under Bayanihan I were no longer in effect.

“Banks have started to assess the impact of Bayanihan I in their portfolio. But with Bayanihan II already starting, there’s a need for a more holistic assessment of these two rounds of implementation of grace period,” BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said in a text message.

Going beyond, a new survey of banks is also underway to gauge how much bad loans they expect to book by yearend. For now, according to the latest poll in August, lenders expect to cap the year with NPL ratio twice the size from last year at 4.6% as collecting payments get harder.

At the same time however, Neri assessed the economy finally back in swing and people returning to work since June may “prevent a substantial spike in NPL.” "We don’t expect a surge to double digit (rates) in the next 6 months,” he said in an e-mail.

As bad loans increase, banks also project that credit they set aside to cover for losses rising from unsettlement would erode. The so-called NPL coverage ratio is seen to hit just “above 50%” of NPL by yearend from 107.35% as of August.

“Most banks already provisioned aggressively earlier this year,” Neri said.

“We expect the next surge to be registered early next year as it becomes clear that some companies will really have significant cash flow problems,” he said.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS ( NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE BANKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Petron mulls shutdown of Bataan refinery
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Petron Corp., the country’s biggest oil refiner, may shut down its refinery in Bataan if its appeal to the government...
Business
fbfb
Stronger recovery expected in 2021
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Philippines is on its way to a stronger recovery as gross domestic product is now seen to grow by 7.8 percent next year...
Business
fbfb
Government not keen on takeover of airlines
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The government is ready to provide financial assistance to the pandemic-stricken airline companies, but clarified that it...
Business
fbfb
SMC to start construction of Bulacan airport
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, will commence construction of its massive P734-billion airport...
Business
fbfb
The tiger and the hyena
By Iris Gonzales | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Vicious is the tiger – with razor-sharp teeth and muscular legs; the hyena, on the other hand, is a hardy beast, a skilled hunter no doubt.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Sale of state-owned mining assets eyed
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The government plans to privatize its mining assets to shore up revenues and help reinvigorate the mining industry, the Department...
Business
fbfb
BSP sets minimum P1 billion capital for new digital banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will impose a P1-billion minimum capital for new digital banks as it promotes an enabling...
Business
fbfb
ADB urges SEA economies: Tap green financing for recovery
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank is urging policy makers in Southeast Asia to tap into green financing to raise funds for projects...
Business
fbfb
Stocks plunge further as virus worries linger
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The stock market failed to bounce back yesterday as investors found it difficult to stay amid the continued uncertainties...
Business
fbfb
China Bank raises P15 billion from bonds
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
China Banking Corp. raised P15 billion as investors swarmed its bond offering, prompting the bank to end the fundraising activity...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with