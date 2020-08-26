#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Banks to come out of pandemic with capital nearly intact
Local lenders would likely end the year with capital adequacy ratio of 14.8% on a consolidated basis, only slightly down from 15% as of first quarter, said Lyn Javier, managing director at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Wednesday.
STAR/ File
Banks to come out of pandemic with capital nearly intact
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Banks are seen weather the coronavirus pandemic with capital buffers nearly holding steady against a projected rise in bad loans, a scenario doubted by senators hearing a rescue bill meant to keep lenders afloat during the health crisis.

Local lenders would likely end the year with capital adequacy ratio of 14.8% on a consolidated basis, only slightly down from 15% as of first quarter, said Lyn Javier, managing director at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Wednesday.

CAR— a measure of financial strength— will be barely changed even if soured loans left unpaid 30 days past due date are seen to nearly double to 4.6% of total loans, and resources used to cover them shrinking to “above 50%” from 109.8% as of June. 

“Currently, the banking industry has adequate buffers to internalize the losses that they have assessed so far on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Javier told the Senate committee on banks, financial institutions and currencies. 

At 14.8%, banks’ capitalization would remain well above the 10% minimum global requirement, convincing regulators that lenders would be able to fulfill their intended task to lend out and support economic recovery from the pandemic.

That said, BSP is not taking any chances and has endorsed the passage of the Senate bills 1594 and 1596 or the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST), which establishes special purpose vehicles for distressed loans and assets likely to tamper with the banks’ healthy balance sheet if not unloaded, which in turn, may hold them back from lending.

“BSP is advocating for the early passage of this law just to provide a ready facility for the banking industry,” Javier said.

Senators hearing the FIST bills were convinced of the measure’s necessity but questioned whether BSP’s estimates of the pandemic’s impact are too conservative. “Your projection may be understated,” Senator Cynthia Villar said.

As it is, central bank estimates were based on two factors. One, a survey of the banking industry and two, the effects on banking of the Asian financial and global financial crises in 1997 and 2008, respectively. BSP data showed that the 1997 meltdown alone left lenders swamped with bad loans equivalent to 20.2% of their portfolio, before building on their strengths to lower the ratio to 2.2% after 2008. 

The non-performing loan ratio had since gone up to 2.53% as of June, the highest in nearly 6 years, BSP data showed.

With the pandemic likely to last longer, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon questioned whether non-performing loans could end up bigger than the 4.6% forecast, to which Javier replied in the affirmative. “In effect you said, so long as we achieve the level that we have achieved last time, then we’ll be okay. I’m not comfortable with that statement,” Drilon said.

Premature?

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, meanwhile, asked if it “might be too premature” to enact FIST, especially after BSP admitted that a solid assessment of the outbreak’s effect on banks is yet to be crafted.

But for Benjamin Castillo, managing director at Bankers Association of the Philippines, an industry group, passing FIST now will “prepare the banking system on the expected increase in non-performing assets.”

Under FIST, banks would be encouraged to sell their bad loans and assets to separate companies or SPVs to keep their balance sheets healthy. To incentivize asset transfers from banks to SPVs, asset disposals would be exempted from a host of taxes. SPV’s job is to dispose those bad assets.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said tax perks on asset sales under FIST would result into revenue losses worth between P3.3-P13.2 billion. The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) opposed the incentives, but De Leon said the finance department, overseeing BIR, has its “strong support for the bill.”

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS (BSP) SENATE MINORITY LEADER FRANKLIN DRILON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tools of the oligarchs
By Boo Chanco | August 26, 2020 - 12:00am
It is ironic that congressmen claimed they were dismantling the oligarchy as they demonized ABS-CBN.
Business
fbfb
BSP eyes cap on credit card loan rates
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas plans to put a cap on the finance charges imposed by banks and financial institutions on credit...
Business
fbfb
Jacinto to lead digitalization
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Ramon “RJ” Jacinto has been chosen to lead...
Business
fbfb
Competition watchdog clears Razon's entry in Manila Water
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
While Ayala Corp. was still left with a bigger 31.6% ownership of the company, the transaction gave Razon 51% voting...
Business
fbfb
Bad loans ratio to double
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The non-performing loan ratio of local banks may double to 4.6 percent by end-December from 2.4 percent in March as businesses...
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Manila Water ends bottled water business
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Manila Water Co. Inc. on Wednesday said it is shutting down its purified water business, citing hefty losses that made...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
SMC investing P121.8 billion in 2 vital infrastructure projects
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is set to invest P121.8 billion in two game-changing infrastructure projects, which are expected...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Index inches up as investors wait for good news
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The stock market finished slightly higher yesterday as investors continued to look for better catalysts and clearer developments...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Shakey’s inks franchise deal with Singapore tea brand
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., the listed restaurant chain operator, is bringing Singapore’s R&B milk tea...
Business
fbfb
Our nurses and unsung heroes
By Tony F. Katigbak | August 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Four years ago, I wrote about how our nurses, and our healthcare system, in general, needed more government support.
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with