#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippines sees fewer deaths as lockdowns stop other illnesses, accidents
A woman walks inside the Mega Isolation Facility at the CarSiGMA (Carmona-Silang-General Mariano Alvarez) Gymnasium on September 5, 2020.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Philippines sees fewer deaths as lockdowns stop other illnesses, accidents
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a rising death toll from coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), limited people movements have resulted into a general decline in deaths this year, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Monday.

From January to August this year, state statisticians registered 371,880 deaths, down 9% from same period last year. Broken down by month, it was only in July when a year-on-year increase in death toll was posted.

The low number of deaths accounted even for a brief increase in late registrants saw from March to April, when lockdowns prevented people from transacting with government and securing death certificates for their loved ones.

Sought for comment, Anthony Leachon, former adviser to the interagency task force for emerging infectious diseases, said low deaths while everyone is staying home may actually make sense.

“You would expect that during a lockdown there would be less deaths due to infections due to lack of movements, less accidents, and less criminal activities. The deaths reported are from all causes,” Leachon said in a Viber message.

Benjamin Co, an infectious disease doctor from University of Santo Tomas Hospital, added that apart from COVID-19, Filipinos are unlikely to contract other diseases when they stay indoors. "There will be fewer illnesses due to other causes," Co said separately.  

While lockdowns had been relaxed since June and business establishment have reopened, the government continued to prohibit senior citizens, pregnant women and people with underlying conditions from going out as often, believing these segments of population run the highest risk of contracting COVID-19. 

In addition, people are also boosting their defenses among most common and seasonal ailments like the flu. Beaver Tamesis, president of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, earlier said pharma firms have seen an increase in flu vaccine take-up this year.

That said, Leachon also cautioned about reading too much on the data, saying delayed recording of deaths is still possible in the coming months. “But you see it caught and the report points out late reporting of deaths. We can’t cherry pick the data,” he said.

The general picture may also not apply when localities are considered. In the National Capital Region, the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak, cumulative deaths rose 5.5% year-on-year to 54,748 as of August.

Broken down, higher number of deaths were reported in Las Pinas, where fatalities went up 13.5% on-year, followed by Muntinlupa (11.5%), Paranaque (10.8%), Pasay (9.5%), and Caloocan cities (8.6%). 

On the flip side, lower deaths were seen in the cities of Mandaluyong, where the number of deceased declined 12.4% annually, and Navotas where they went down 4.1%.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Opening up tourism
By Boo Chanco | October 5, 2020 - 12:00am
It seemed like a tentative step.
Business
fbfb
Manila jumpstarts huge reclamation projects
By Iris Gonzales | October 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Proponents of the 418-hectare reclamation project in Manila are ready to jumpstart the massive reclamation of the sprawling development, targeting to break ground in the second quarter of next year.
Business
fbfb
SSS pension benefits go checkless
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
State-run Social Security System has tapped the Development Bank of the Philippines to speed up the disbursement of monthly...
Business
fbfb
Philippine peso, Chinese yuan: Best quarter in a decade
By Wilson Sy | October 5, 2020 - 12:00am
The Chinese yuan and the Philippine peso are two of the strongest currencies in Asia this year.
Business
fbfb
Air travel in the time of COVID-19
By Iris Gonzales | October 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Many of us are all raring to travel again, to explore the world, or to be united with family and friends.
Business
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 remains major threat to growth
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic may continue to affect the country’s growth prospects in the second semester, according to the...
Business
fbfb
Agri-agra loans drop to P696 billion in Q1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Loans extended by domestic banks for agriculture and agrarian reform slipped by 2.1 percent to P696.35 billion in the first...
Business
fbfb
‘Calibrated reopening of vital sectors key to recovery’
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
A “prudent and calibrated” reopening of vital sectors will be a key to the recovery of the country’s trade...
Business
fbfb
GOCC subsidies surge in 8 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
Subsidies granted to state-run corporations almost doubled in the first eight months as the government increased its support...
Business
fbfb
Market may seek support at 5,830 level
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
After closing stronger last week, the Philippine Stock Exchange index is seen getting immediate support at the 5,830 level,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with