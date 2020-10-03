MANILA, Philippines — International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has started commercial operations at the multi-purpose terminal of the Port of Kribi in Central Africa.

The multi-purpose facility is being operated by ICTSI Cameroonian subsidiary Kribi Multipurpose Terminal (KMT).

“We are excited to kick off our operation in Cameroon, and we look forward to working closely with the EXIM trade, promoting and enhancing smooth cargo movements,” KMT chief executive officer Kathy Magne said.

In June last year, ICTSI was declared as the preferred bidder for the concession of the multi-purpose terminal of the Port of Kribi, Cameroon.

The concession contract was signed last July by KMT and Port Autonome de Kribi.

Under the concession contract, KMT will develop, operate and maintain the multipurpose facility, a newly built deep-water port located 170 kilometers South of Douala.

The concession contract has a duration of 25 years until 2045.

ICTSI is a publicly listed company in the Philippines which has port operations all over the world.

It has at least 16 ports in the Asia and the Pacific including ports in the Philippines, two in Africa, seven in the Americas, and four in Europe and the Middle East.

The company has an unsolicited proposal to upgrade the Iloilo Port to world class levels through an P8.7-billion investment.