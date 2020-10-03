#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
ICTSI starts port operations at Cameroon’s Port Kribi
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - October 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has started commercial operations at the multi-purpose terminal of the Port of Kribi in Central Africa.

The multi-purpose facility is being operated by ICTSI Cameroonian subsidiary Kribi Multipurpose Terminal (KMT).

“We are excited to kick off our operation in Cameroon, and we look forward to working closely with the EXIM trade, promoting and enhancing smooth cargo movements,” KMT chief executive officer Kathy Magne said.

In June last year, ICTSI  was declared as the preferred bidder for the concession of the multi-purpose terminal of the Port of Kribi, Cameroon.

The concession contract was signed last July by KMT and Port Autonome de Kribi.

Under the concession contract, KMT will develop, operate and maintain the multipurpose facility, a newly built deep-water port located 170 kilometers South of Douala.

The concession contract has a duration of 25 years until 2045.

ICTSI is a publicly listed company in the Philippines which has port operations all over the world.

It has at least 16 ports in the Asia and the Pacific including ports in the Philippines, two in Africa, seven in the Americas, and four in Europe and the Middle East.

The company has an unsolicited proposal to upgrade the Iloilo Port to world class levels through an P8.7-billion investment.

ICTSI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Oscar Lopez also exits holding firm due to 'personal reasons'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Businessman Oscar Lopez and his nephew Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III on Friday quit their posts at Lopez Holdings...
Business
fbfb
Government allows full capacity in several enterprises in GCQ areas
6 hours ago
Some establishments in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) may now operate at their full capacity as the government...
Business
fbfb
Facebook did right
By Boo Chanco | October 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Finally, Facebook is cleaning up its act. Unfortunately for the Duterte trolls, they got caught violating Facebook’s community standards.
Business
fbfb
Banks' hesitation to lend persists with loan growth at 13-year low
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
“Bank lending growth continued to moderate as a result of weaker corporate sector performance, declining loan demand,...
Business
fbfb
COVID-19 vaccine readiness
By Roberto R. Romulo | October 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Like Donald Trump, the Philippines cannot wait too long for the COVID-19 vaccine to be available to ensure survival.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Uncertain times
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | October 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The business community seems to be divided in its opinion on the supposedly upcoming change in the leadership of the House of Representatives.
Business
fbfb
SMIC raises P10 billion from bonds
By Iris Gonzales | October 3, 2020 - 12:00am
SM Investments Corp. has successfully raised P10 billion from the issuance of fixed rate bonds.
Business
fbfb
Visa, Shopee team up for e-commerce push
By Lawrence Agcaoili | October 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has partnered with e-commerce platform Shopee to encourage greater participation in the digital economy in Southeast Asia that is expected to hit $300 billion in 2025.
Business
fbfb
Streamtech launches fiber internet promo
October 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Streamtech, the newest telco player to have launched a slew of fiber internet products, was among the first to rise to the challenge of these unprecedented times. With work and schooling moving to the home for a...
Business
fbfb
Central business portal rolls out in November – ARTA
By Louella Desiderio | October 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The government is set to launch the central business portal to receive applications and streamline the process for business registration, the Anti-Red Tape Authority said.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with