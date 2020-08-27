#VACCINEWATCHPH
Solane offers affordable LPG business for OFWs
(The Philippine Star) - August 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Solane, the country’s leading LPG solutions provider, is supporting OFWs by offering a great business opportunity amid these trying times with the Kabayan Negosyo Package, an LPG business with an affordable startup capital and a stable, additional income.

The OFW will get the complete package, which includes cylinders, cage, price board and branding, regulator, minimum of P40 guaranteed margin/refill sold, startup refill, and money back guarantee. The package is currently available for availment until end of the year.

“We know that many OFWs have been displaced by the ongoing pandemic. The Kabayan Negosyo Package is for OFWs who are looking for additional income to help their families especially during this crisis. Now more than ever, it is important to continue to earn a living or have enough income in case of emergencies such as this pandemic,” said Ruben Domingo, Isla LPG Corp. CEO.

To apply, simply send a message to Solane via their official Facebook Messenger (https://www.facebook.com/solane.ph), accomplish the application form, submit a valid ID and overseas employment certificate, and you’re on your way to a good business opportunity.

For other non-OFW kababayans who also wish to establish or expand their business, Solane LPG also offers a general activation program that’s locally implemented and made affordable for all.

To know more about Solane and its negosyo programs, visit www.solane.com.ph or follow Solane’s official Facebook page (@solane.ph).

