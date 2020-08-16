#VACCINEWATCHPH
Fisheries production improves in H1
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - August 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Fisheries production in the country improved by three percent in the first semester amid better output in the commercial and aquaculture sectors.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that total volume of fisheries production  reached 1.18 million metric tons (MT), 3.1 percent higher than the previous year.

Aquaculture production rose 3.4 percent to 566,940 MT, accounting for the  largest share of the total national output at 48.2 percent.

Commercial fisheries also registered a 13.5 percent increase in production to 321,720 MT. The sub-sector comprised 27.3 percent of the total output.

On the other hand, municipal fisheries saw a seven percent decrease in production to 287,810 MT. Of the total volume, 89 percent came from unloadings in municipal fish landing centers while the rest was caught from inland bodies of water.

PSA noted a higher production level of milkfish by 2.2 percent to 106,916 MT due to an increase in stocking rate amid availability of stocking materials.

There was also a high survival rate of fingerlings and lesser incidents of fish kill, as well as bigger sizes of milkfish harvested as some ponds resumed operation due to higher demand of the commodity.

Production of seaweeds was up by 1.1 percent to 312,480 MT amid better quality of planting materials provided by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Lesser weather disturbances, proper application of fertilizers, increased seaweed farming efforts and operating capital and interventions from local government units were also cited.

More operators also engaged in seaweed farming and there were fewer occurrences of ice-ice disease.

Skipjack production also jumped 20 percent to 74,049 MT as number unloadings for canneries improved. The higher volume of catch was also attributed to the establishment of fish aggregating devices that served as fish shelter.

The common round scad (galunggong) increased by 18.6 percent to 74,710 MT in output amid seasonality coupled with good weather conditions that resulted in more fishing trips.

Tiger prawn production likewise increased 2.3 percent to 12,653 MT following good quality of fry and normal salinity of water. There was also a higher stocking rate in anticipation of high market demand in some areas.

Other improvements in production were noted in yellowfin tuna and tamban.

Meanwhile, tilapia, mudcrab, frigate tuna, big-eyed scad, squid, blue crab, bigeye tuna, lapu-lapu, and mackerel saw lower output.

FISHERIES
