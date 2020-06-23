COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Some of the 3818 beneficiaries of Social Amelioration Program in Brgy. Pasong Tamo in Quezon City lined up early morning of May 4, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Pandemic spending fails to impress in May
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2020 - 2:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government spending grew at a “disappointing” pace in May when the response to the coronavirus pandemic should have accelerated it further, worrying economists that the Duterte administration’s hesitation to boost spending risks delaying a much-needed economic recovery.

While expenditures were contained at just about normal levels, revenues plummeted as expected, widening the budget deficit to P202.1 billion last month, a reversal of previous year’s P2.6 billion surplus, the Bureau of the Treasury reported on Tuesday.

“We can say the deficit is being driven more by plunging revenue collection more than the base effect driven year-on-year growth of expenditure,” Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said in an online exchange.

Broken down, revenues dropped 52.3% year-on-year to P151.5 billion in May, while disbursements expanded 12.4% to P353.6 billion in the same period. Compared with April, the decrease in revenues worsened from 39.2%, while the rise in disbursements tempered from 108.1% the previous month.

The revenue performance was expected. Collections by the Bureaus of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Customs, which collectively account for 90% of tax revenues, sank 61.6% and 33.4%, respectively in May. Non-tax revenues decreased three times from year-ago levels.

On the flip side however, expenditures were “disappointing” to say the least, according to Mapa. Apart from an annual growth slowdown from April, spending also contracted 23.4% month-on-month. Broken down, the so-called productive spending by agencies in May grew 13.7% year-on-year, much slower than the 121.8% expansion in April.

“It’s disappointing that on a month-on-month basis, spending fell as government officials await the still pending fiscal rescue plan,” he said. 

Not the time to control spending

In normal times, getting spending under control to keep the deficit in check is welcome, but with a lingering pandemic that inevitably increased the need for government services, Mapa said the May spending figure “may not be enough to plug gaping holes in the economy.”

The Treasury said spending last month was “propelled by the releases for the second tranche of the Small Business Wage Subsidy” of the finance department. The program costs P51 billion and assists displaced formal workers in two tranches.

When one considers last year’s election ban on public projects, as well as delays in the passage of the 2019 budget that prevented outlays, Emilio Neri Jr., lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands said the May spending growth is also “too low.”

“With the base for the balance of the year likely to be higher due to 11th hour agency spending in 2019, there is a risk that the economy doesn’t get enough spending support from the national government to the point where major economic activities could enter an unmanageable downward spiral,” Neri said in an online exchange.

The repercussions could be severe. With the economy poised to enter recession this quarter, after a 0.2% contraction in the first three months, Neri said the kind of May spending “risks that we will be late in the recovery in Asia.” “This is despite the potential to recover faster,” he added.

For the first five months, spending grew 26.6% year-on-year, while revenues dipped 16.1%. So far, the deficit amounted to P562.2 billion, nearly 35% of this year’s widened limit of P1.61 trillion. The deficit cap was widened supposedly to accommodate more spending, but Neri said that is not happening. 

“There is a risk that spending growth could slow down in a downward economic cycle, an unnecessary waster of our high credit ratings,” he said.

Robert Dan Roces, economist at Security Bank Corp., however was more optimistic. “Constraints are present chief of which are lower collections from the revenue-generating agencies, and thus leaving government with a precarious balancing act to spend within said constraints and hence may be prudent but not enough of a nudge in the meantime,” Roces said.

“But I would expect expenses to be higher moving forward if government were to ramp up its pandemic-related expenses,” he added.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BPI raising P3 billion from COVID response bond issue
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is raising at least P3 billion as it returns anew to the onshore debt market through...
Business
fbfb
2020 gov't infrastructure spending seen higher than originally thought
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
Larger capital outlays bode well for the country's growth prospects, which in turn, are crucial for Fitch's credit rating...
Business
fbfb
BOI woos Giant to set up manufacturing plant in Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | June 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The Board of Investments is hoping to get the world’s biggest bicycle maker Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. to set up shop in the country amid higher demand for bikes given limited transport options due to the...
Business
fbfb
Scandal-hit Wirecard says missing 1.9 billion euros likely 'gone'
By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Philippine banks were dragged into the issue when "spurious" bank documents showed the money was being held in local acc...
Business
fbfb
MSMEs’ lives matter
By Rey Gamboa | June 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Maynard Sanchez is an owner of a small catering business whose clients are mostly non-government organizations in Quezon City. He sent a letter after reading our column last Thursday.
Business
fbfb
Latest
16 hours ago
HSBC launches supply chain financing tool
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
British banking giant Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. has launched a digital platform in the Philippines to ensure...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Index rises on last-minute bargain hunting
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) opened the week on a strong note after the market saw some last-minute...
Business
fbfb
Golden Bria posts P2.6 billion income in 2019
By Iris Gonzales | June 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Golden Bria Holdings Inc., the Villar-owned death care and mass housing company, reported a record P2.6 billion net income last year from P1.6 billion a year ago.
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
ANZ expects Philippine economy to contract by 2.5% this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | June 23, 2020 - 12:00am
ANZ Research expects the Philippine economy to contract by 2.5 percent this year as the economy further deteriorated in the second quarter due to the impact of the global coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pa...
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
A holiday for hedging contracts
By Kevin John Ampuan | June 23, 2020 - 12:00am
With the constant drawbacks that the Philippine peso has had against the US greenback, it is recommended that companies that are engaged in businesses dealing with foreign currency exchange transactions should adopt...
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with