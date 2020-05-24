OFWs get access to information on COVID via PLDT Global

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Global Corp. (PGC) and PLDT-backed systems solutions firm Multisys Technologies Corp. are providing overseas Filipinos access to global health information and help lines on the COVID-19 emergency response platform StaySafe.ph.

With PLDT Global, StaySafe.ph is now equipped with new functionalities such as an international hotline directory covering more than 180 countries and the provision to use the Facebook log-in ID on the site.

These will enable Filipinos anywhere easy access to more information about COVID-19 and to seek immediate help within their host country, PLDT said.

To help raise awareness about StaySafe.ph, PGC will also send in-app notifications to almost one million Free Bee users worldwide and promote the website to partner online communities.

Free Bee is an app that allows overseas Filipinos to make two-minute phone calls for free to their loved ones in the Philippines.

“With this partnership, overseas Filipinos can use StaySafe.ph to report their health condition in order to guide the Philippine government’s initiatives for COVID-19 contact tracing and response,” PGC chief executive officer Katrina Luna-Abelarde said.

StaySafe.ph is a digital platform that allows its users to protect their loved ones and community by voluntarily answering a series of questions about their health status without disclosing their personal identity.

Based on the users’ responses, it classifies individuals as being in good health or experiencing mild symptoms or severe conditions.

Multisys also recently launched the StaySafe mobile app on Google Play so users can easily download the service on their smartphones.

Similar to the website, the app also features information about COVID-19 on top of the new contact-tracing and area scanning services, among others.

The information will enable healthcare providers of local governments and private sector organizations to assist people with COVID-related health concerns and provide real-time information that can help authorities take the proper actions to control the pandemic.