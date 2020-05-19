TNT celebrates 20th anniversary with 20% ‘Balik Load’ on Giga offers

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services brand TNT is celebrating its 20th-anniversary milestone with the launch of Big Bente promo, giving all subscribers an instant 20% "Balik Load" on Giga offers.

The Big Bente promo is TNT’s way of giving back to subscribers nationwide so they get more out of their hard-earned money especially during these challenging times.

Solid through the years

TNT unveiled the Big Bente promo by taking subscribers down TNT’s 20-year-long memory lane through an ad featuring some of the biggest celebrity Ka-Tropas who have helped TNT grow into a solid mobile brand loved and celebrated by many Filipinos.

Celebrities include former TNT basketball players Asi Taulava and Ranidel de Ocampo, as well as Marvin Agustin, Dominic Ochoa, Jericho Rosales, Kristine Hermosa, Manny Pacquiao, Robin Padilla, Marian Rivera, Joshua Garcia, Mimiyuuuh, Pepe Herrera, and TNT’s latest endorser, popstar royalty Sarah Geronimo.

Watch TNT’s 20-year milestone video:

“TNT has empowered many Filipinos by making mobile technology fun and accessible. Here’s to more years of keeping people connected and entertained!” says Sarah Geronimo.

“Congratulations to TNT for 20 solid years of keeping Filipinos connected. This makes me very proud to be part of TNT’s Journey,” says Joshua Garcia.

TNT subscribers nationwide can expect more exciting promos as the brand marks its 20th year of bringing Filipinos closer through fun and accessible promo offers.

TNT users may enjoy the Big Bente promo with every registration to Giga offers, such as Giga Video, Giga Video+, Giga Stories, and Giga Games—by simply dialing *123#, or via the Smart app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.

For updates, follow TNT on Facebook at fb.com/TNTph, at @tntph on Twitter and Instagram, or visit tntph.com.