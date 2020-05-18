MOTORING
Fumigation measures at The Podium in Ortigas Center, Pasig City.
Photo Release
SM reopens, practices ‘safe malling’
(Philstar.com) - May 18, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — SM welcomes back the community as the malls begin to operate with essential and non-leisure services after the enhanced community quarantine period. The gradual re-opening follows the local government units’ decision to also observe adjusted mall hours until further notice.

As part of the #SafeMallingAtSM campaign, all SM malls continue to carry out strict safety and sanitation measures to assure shoppers that SM malls are safe and clean, complying with safety and sanitation protocols over and above government regulations.

All malls are thoroughly being cleaned and disinfected prior to opening and throughout mall hours, especially in areas with heavy customer contact. The restrooms are sanitized every 30 minutes.

Entrances are equipped with temperature checks and disinfecting foot mats. Alcohol dispensers are provided at the mall entrance and in restrooms.

Everyone is required to wear face masks at all times. In observance of social distancing, SM lays emphasis on “safe distancing” as this promotes the importance of physical distance with social connectivity.

Disinfection of common areas at SM City North Edsa.
Photo Release

In line with the government’s rules that discourage loitering in the mall, free Wi-Fi access is disabled and “leisure” establishments remain closed.

Customers are requested to limit malling activities to buying essentials only, such as food and medicine, and accessing non-leisure services. Hallways and common areas have floor directional arrows to encourage one-way customer traffic to help people avoid coming into close contact with others.

Safety Protocol Officers have been deployed to reinforce Safe Malling measures.

Taking safety measures up a notch, SM will run COVID-19 antibody rapid testing for all its employees and agency frontliners, including janitors and security guards. SM tenant partners can avail of this test, at a cost, for their respective staff.

Protective equipment is also provided, including face masks and face shields. Agency personnel working in high customer contact areas are required to wear gloves. Mall employees undergo temperature checks at the start of shift and throughout the day.

As the country heals and recovers from the crisis, SM, together with its employees and partners, will continue to serve and support communities as its malls make everyone’s safety a top priority.

Mall frontliner at SM City Ormoc equipped with face mask, face shield, and gloves.
Photo Release

For more info about SM Supermall’s takeout and delivery offerings, visit its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, IG, and www.smsupermalls.com.

