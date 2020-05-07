MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Palace mulls supplemental budget to fund COVID plan
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - May 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang is “very careful” about asking Congress for a supplemental budget to fund its coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 response efforts due to a lack of additional revenues, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government, for now, would have to make do with the P4.1 trillion budget.

“If we ask for a supplemental budget, we have to have supplemental revenue. And we don’t have supplemental revenue,” Dominguez said during a press briefing held after the ceremonial turn over of the Philippine National Police’s P228 million donation to the DOF for COVID-19 response.

“We have been very careful about asking for a supplemental budget because actually, we don’t have supplemental revenue. So we will strive to live within the P4.1 trillion budget this year, and so far we’ve been okay with that. It’s been difficult because we have to reallocate from past priorities to new priorities, but that’s the reality of the situation,” he said.

Based on the estimates of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), the pandemic is expected to cut revenues by as much as P286.4 billion if economic growth settles at zero percent this year. If the economy contracts by one percent, the drop in revenues could reach P318.9 billion.

Preliminary data from the DOF showed that the combined collections of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) amounted to only P641.62 billion from Jan. 1 to April 17, more than 26 percent lower than the P871.19 billion in the same period last year.

The amount was also P431.45 billion or 40 percent short of the combined target of P1.073 trillion for the period.

The decline was attributed to the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon and other parts of the country as well as the extension of the deadline for the filing and payment of annual income taxes.

Still, Dominguez said collections could still recover as revenues were not lost due to the deadline extension, but merely postponed.

“So we should still have a hefty collection. That will still be hefty. That is only postponed,” he said.

On the other hand, Dominguez said value-added tax (VAT) and excise tax collections have suffered due to the restrictions placed on the manufacturing and sale of cigarette and alcohol products as well as lower demand for other sin products.

“That’s really bad. Like for instance, there is no manufacturing for domestic cigarettes, only for export. We are losing around P14 billion a month from cigarette manufacturing alone. So that one is down. The excise tax on alcohol is also down,” he said.

“It is quite serious and of course, demand has been very low. So we also have very low VAT collection. We also have relatively weak collection on sugary drinks tax,” Dominguez said.

The finance chief said the government would review the projected expenses of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and come up with solutions on how to fund its requirements for the Universal Health Care program amid the decline in excise tax collections.

Due to the expected drop in revenues brought about by the pandemic, the DOF estimates that the country’s fiscal deficit may widen to as much as 5.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

Dominguez said the government is prepared to increase its borrowings to plug the budget shortfall and to sustain measures in response to COVID-19.

He said the government continues to negotiate with multilateral agencies for possible financing packages.

In addition, the finance chief said the Philippines is in early stages of negotiation with its bilateral partners, including Japan, South Korea, China and France, for possible COVID-19 financing.

“In fact, there’s also some bilateral financing available from France, I think around $200 million or $300 million,” he said.

CARLOS DOMINGUEZ DOF VAT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Investors seek Congress clues as ABS-CBN shares resume trading
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Investors will focus on how lawmakers will act on ABS-CBN Corp.’s franchise problem as trading of the shuttered media...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus wipes out some wealth from 12 Filipino billionaires
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 28 days ago
Even the Philippines’ wealthiest were not spared from the brunt of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Philippine banks get ready for slew of bad loans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Philippine banks are preparing for the onslaught of bad loans by beefing up their buffers and sacrificing higher earnings...
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN ordered to go off air as franchise lapses
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The government on Tuesday ordered broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp. to “cease and desist” after its license to operate,...
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN workers deemed 'still employed' despite network shutdown —DOLE
By Prinz Magtulis | 12 hours ago
Employees of the country's largest media network should stay put in their jobs despite ABS-CBN's shutdown.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
‘COVID impact worse than expected’
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic on the economy may be worse than previously expected following...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Economy to fall into recession in Q2, says FMIC
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy can plunge into a recession starting in the second quarter and will take time to recover amid the uncertainties...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Long-term food security in Asean at risk from virus
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
International groups have sounded the alarm over long-term food security in Southeast Asia as the world battles the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Cautious investors weigh down trades
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices tumbled yesterday as investors remained cautious with the main composite index declining by 32.40 points, or...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Trading of ABS-CBN shares suspended
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Trading of shares of publicly-listed ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Holdings Corp. were suspended yesterday after the broadcast...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with