MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
This file photo shows a cell tower.
Pixabay
Third telco still 'on track' to meet commitments despite lockdowns — DICT
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Uy-led Dito Telecommunity, the country’s third telco player, is still “on track” to meet its promises this year despite disruptions triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and the six-week Luzon lockdown meant to stem the contagion, the government said Thursday.

In an interview with DZMM radio, Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Eliseo Rio said Dito has not asked telco regulators for a leeway despite the health crisis as their July “technical launch” nears.

Come July, the government will check the company’s capacity to deliver on its promise to cover 37% of the population with 27 mbps minimum average internet speed on its first year.

“This means they are on track even with this emergency situation that we’re having now,” Rio said.

Last February, Dito, which is 40% powered by state-controlled telco giant China Telecom, said the global coronavirus pandemic that emerged in Wuhan, China last year was stalling its commercial rollout after their Chinese partner took a beating from the crisis.

Any delays on Dito’s rollout will surely benefit the existing duopoly, Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc., which President Rodrigo Duterte himself vowed to dismantle, an analyst said.

To stay on schedule, Dito started looking for “alternative sources” of technology and raw materials needed to start their operations after its deliveries from China got stuck.

“This is an opportunity for Dito to show what it can do differently. Filipino consumers have long waited for an alternative. In some areas, it’s good to see smaller players like Sky and Converge, and the cable TV operators in the last mile, but their coverage is still limited,” Grace Mirandilla-Santos, lead convener of the Better Broadband Alliance, told Philstar.com.

“Dito can help fill that gap,” Santos added.

Any delays on Dito’s rollout will surely benefit the existing duopoly, Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc., which President Rodrigo Duterte himself vowed to dismantle, analysts said.

To stay on schedule, Dito started looking for “alternative sources” of technology and raw materials needed to start their operations after its deliveries from China got stuck.

DICT’s Rio said Dito, like other telco providers in the country, was granted an exemption from the Luzon lockdown, allowing the company to continue building the necessary infrastructure for their commercial debut in March 2021.

Rio added that shipments of technology from China should arrive in the Philippines “a week” after the lockdown is lifted. The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon will expire on April 30.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What is more important — life or money
By Joey Concepcion | April 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Monday, I, along with some Cabinet members, had a successful meeting with President Duterte.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
LIST: 3 things investors need to consider in the time of global health crisis
By Euden Valdez | 2 days ago
As the world scrambles to fight off the Covid-19 pandemic, a global financial crisis looms from the horizon. Here's what investors...
Business
fbfb
Sangley proponents given more time to submit requirements
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The consortium of Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia Corp. and China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. have been given a two-month...
Business
fbfb
Creating the right time
By Rey Gamboa | April 16, 2020 - 12:00am
When do we lift this lockdown?
Business
fbfb
Ortigas Malls extends aid during COVID-19 crisis
1 day ago
Ortigas Malls is raising funds to support outsourced staff and frontliners, as well as working with LGUs to provide relief...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Benguet farmers transport 25 tons of produce for indigent families of Manila
1 hour ago
Twenty-five tons of produce—amounting to 5,000 vegetable relief packs—was delievered to Manila City for the benefit...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
BSP surprises, slashes key rates to record-low
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 hours ago
Outside schedule, the central bank cut policy rates by 50 basis points to encourage more lending.
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Finance chief rejects debt moratorium
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has rejected a proposal to request a moratorium on the national government’s debt...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
BOP posts $839 million surplus in February
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The country enjoyed a surplus of $839 million in its balance of payments position in February, 78 percent higher than the...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Airline losses seen to worsen
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Estimated revenue losses of airlines this year are expected to worsen as the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with