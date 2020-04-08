SM Foundation distributes ICU-grade ventilators to hospitals

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to support the full recovery of COVID-19 patients, SM Foundation has delivered several intensive care unit-grade ventilators to medical institutions in the country.

Ventilators were distributed to the following institutions: Philippine General Hospital, Lung Center of the Philippines, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and San Lazaro Hospital.

SM also provided units to West Visayas State University Medical Center in Iloilo and Baguio General Hospital.

The provision of much these will help many patients in critical care.

Photo Release SM Foundation delivers ventilators to the Philippine General Hospital.

This donation forms part of P170 million in allocations pledged by SM Foundation to help frontliners and medical institutions nationwide in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.