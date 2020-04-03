MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
In a statement, IATA said Asia-Pacific airlines could see passenger demand drop between 34% and 44% this year, assuming that travel bans imposed to stem contagion are lifted after three months.
Rudy Santos
Travel barriers to control COVID-19 spread likely to slash 400,000 airline jobs —IATA
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 8:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Travel restrictions imposed to control the spread of coronavirus would cost the jobs of more than 400,000 people in the airline industry alone, highlighting the magnitude of economic impact from the disease.

The estimate is contained in the latest report of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) which warned that Asia-Pacific airlines, including local carriers, would be “fighting for survival” as the global pandemic lingers and continues to deter travelers.

“While each country will see varying impact on passenger demand, the net result is the same – their airlines are fighting for survival, they are facing a liquidity crisis, and they will need financial relief urgently to sustain their businesses through this volatile situation,” said Conrad Clifford, the organization’s regional vice-president.

In the Philippines, IATA estimated a total of $3.5 billion in revenues would be wiped out on a scenario that travel prohibitions remain in place over the next three months or until June.

Earnings would take a hit from the grounding of around 21.89 million passengers who are likely to demand ticket refunds, data showed. As revenues splutter, a total of 419,800 jobs are likely to get cut.

Over-all, the damage in the economy would be brutal, estimated to hit $3.75 trillion for the whole year, IATA said.

Despite what is appearing to be massive losses, IATA said the expected drop in passengers in the Philippines, at 36%, is still at the “lower end of the range” together with Cambodia and Vietnam which are projected to lose 34% of their flyers. 

At the other end of the spectrum, Thailand, Pakistan and South Korea, countries heavily dependent on their tourism sector, would lose 40% of their passengers. Sri Lanka’s client losses would be bigger at 44%, IATA data showed.

Across the Asia-Pacific, airlines are bound to suffer an average of $88 billion in revenue losses as a result of the global pandemic.

Clifford said the magnitude of the damage to the airline industry indicates that direct financial support from the government is needed by the sector “to tide them over this period.”

“Taxes, levies, and airport and aeronautical charges for the industry should also be fully or partially waived,” Clifford said.

“It is critical that these countries still have a viable aviation sector to support the economic recovery, connect manufacturing hubs and support tourism when the COVID-19 crisis is over. They need to act now – and urgently - before it is too late,” he added.

While assistance is yet to be extended, Air Carriers Association of the Philippines, an industry group composed Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air and AirAsia Philippines, formally wrote the government last March 25 for financial aid to help keep their businesses afloat while keeping their planes grounded during the community quarantine in Luzon ending April 12.

The three carriers have separately announced the suspension of all their flights in recent weeks, while also cutting jobs. PAL let go of 300 employees in February, while 150 Cebu Pacific workers were also laid off.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Want to win P9 billion playing Powerball? You don’t have to fly to the US!
6 hours ago
You can play Powerball online from the Philippines using the services of theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing...
Business
fbfb
Cash aid
By Boo Chanco | April 3, 2020 - 12:00am
In theory, giving people some cash aid to help tide them over this crisis will help not only to put food on their tables but also keep the economy churning somehow.
Business
fbfb
Partial lifting of ECQ mulled
By Czeriza Valencia | 22 hours ago
A partial lifting of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine is being considered by the government technical working...
Business
fbfb
SMC rolls out more food trucks to beef up supply
22 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. has expanded its Manukang Bayan on Wheels program to widen food availability and accessibility in several...
Business
fbfb
Banking transactions eased as new law takes effect
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Local banks vowed to comply with the implementing rules and regulations of a new law aimed at easing the burden of Filipinos amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Latest
22 hours ago
Landbank opens P10 billion loan window for LGUs
By Mary Grace Padin | 22 hours ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has launched a P10 billion emergency loan facility to help local government units purchase...
Business
fbfb
22 hours ago
POGOs eyeing strong comeback upon lifting of travel ban — LPC
By Iris Gonzales | 22 hours ago
Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs are expected to make a strong comeback once the travel ban is lifted, according...
Business
fbfb
Smart provides phones, SIM cards to PGH, AFP
By Richmond Mercurio | April 3, 2020 - 12:00am
PLDT wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. has extended communications assistance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine General Hospital as part of its continuous support for COVID-19 front...
22 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Moody’s downgrades outlook for Philippine banks to negative
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded its outlook on Philippine banks to negative as the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus...
22 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Banks told to waive charges during ECQ period
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has directed banks to waive interest, fees and charges during the 30-day grace period to future payments of the borrowers as part of the government’s efforts to ease the burden...
22 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with