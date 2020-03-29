PLDT enables business continuity amid lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT is enabling business continuity amid the ongoing enhanced community quarantine through business-grade collaboration tools that support companies’ work-from-home arrangements.

“We’re here to assist businesses in providing these timely solutions and aid them in their transition to these new operational norms we’re all adapting to. These will allow them to stay connected in their collaboration efforts and become productive to their respective companies and teams similar to being physically present in the office,” PLDT head of Enterprise Jovy Hernandez said.

Under their collaboration tools, PLDT is giving out free trial period licenses to their enterprise customers to access and use business-grade solutions such as Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts.

These solutions, according to PLDT, enable administrators of online meetings and its users face-to-face conferencing calls, simultaneously view and share files, access presentation materials, and connect other meeting applications to boost productivity remotely.

PLDT Enterprise’s fixed-line, wireless, and ICT solutions—including FibrBiz, VITRO Data Center services, Smart WiFi, and postpaid services—also remain accessible to support enterprises in continuing their business with the community quarantine in place.

“We know how business continuity is critical for all businesses, as we ourselves in PLDT are also in the process of adjusting our workforce and workflow in these trying times,” Hernandez said.

“Rest assured that our teams are ready to assist enterprise customers who would want to try and implement these solutions for their groups. Together with the country, we will all get through this stronger and better equipped,” he said.

With the enhanced community quarantine put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, PLDT Enterprise said the shift for Philippine enterprises towards adopting remote working schemes is likely progressing earlier than normal.

“Given current circumstances, even companies that were initially resistant to the idea of work-from-home are now being compelled to allow their employees to do so. This paves the way for enterprises to rethink their business models and leverage on technology to continue their business,” Hernandez said.