Residents affected by the eruption of Taal volcano gather at an evacuation centre in Tagaytay City, Philippines' Cavite province on Jan. 17, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Free toll at Cavitex for vehicles bringing relief goods to Taal victims
(Philstar.com) - January 22, 2020 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists carrying relief goods to those affected by the unrest of Taal Volcano has been given free toll passage at Cavitex or Cavitex C5 link flyover.

Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation and its joint venture partner Philippine Reclamation Authority said Wednesday that they are granting free toll passage to individuals or groups bringing relief goods to Taal victims that will pass through Cavitex or Cavitex C5 flyover.

They may send their request to Cavite expressway customer service at cx_customerservice@cavitexpressway.com.

The following details should be included in the email:

  • Name of organization
  • Address
  • Target date of passage
  • Plate number, vehicle color
  • Destination – Point of origin
  • Exit point

Those availing of the free toll shall pass through CASH LANES only.

“If the private group is part of the convoy of a legitimate rescue group, such as but not limited to [Philippine National Police], military or Red Cross, the private vehicle shall be granted free pass without request,” the statement further read.

On Tuesday, SMC Tollways announced that it will give free single-exit passes to motorists bringing relief goods to Taal victims.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council put the number of evacuees at 148,987 persons as of noon, Wednesday.

The NDRRMC said Taal’s unrest affected 282,021 persons in the provinces of Batangas, Laguna, Quezon and Cavite.

Alert Level 4 remains in effect, which means a potentially catastrophic eruption is still possible within hours to days.

State volcanogists said that while they observed weaker steam emissions, fewer volcanic earthquakes and lower sulfur dioxide emissions the past few days, Taal Volcano remains at risk of major eruption. —Kristine Joy Patag

