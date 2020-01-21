Free single-exit pass at SLEX, STAR for Taal relief volunteer-motorists

MANILA, Philippines — Private vehicles carrying relief goods for victims affected by Taal Volcano’s eruption will have a free single-exit pass at South Luzon Expressway and Southern Tagalog Arterial Road starting Tuesday.

In a tweet, SMC Tollways announced that they will give free single-exit passes to motorists who will be bringing aid to Taal victims.

Free Single Exit Pass for Private Vehicles Carrying Relief Goods for Taal Operations. To facilitate the free passage, vehicles must follow the following steps. #SMCTollways #SLEX #STAR pic.twitter.com/KFkCagPLbt — SLEX - MaTES (@OfficialSLEX) January 21, 2020

Motorists should stop at the following designated areas to avail of the free pass:

SLEX Southbound locations:

Petron Silangan/KM 44

Mayapa Entry

Batino Entry

Calamba/Real Entry

STAR Southbound location:

Sto. Tomas Entry

STAR Northbound locations:

Batangas Entry

Ibaan Entry

Lipa Entry

Toribio Entry

Malvar Entry

Tanauan Entry

SMC Tollways said that “a toll supervisor will inspect the vehicle and issue Free Single Exit Pass.”

The motorist shall then go to their destination to hand over the Free Single Exit Pass at “Cash Lanes Only” booths.

More than 148,000 people in evacuation centers

As of Monday morning, Alert Level 4 is still in effect over Tall Volcano. This means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest situation report that Taal Volcano eruption has affected 271,278 persons or 68,439 families in Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite provinces.

There are 38,906 families or 148,514 persons seeking temporary shelter at the 497 evacuation centers, while 22,217 families or 87,141 are served outside these centers. — Kristine Joy Patag