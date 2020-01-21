MOTORING
Volunteers hand out aid donations to families affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano, in Buso Buso on Jan. 20, 2020. Decimated fish, scarred coffee plants and vanished tourists: the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines has inflicted significant damage on the livelihoods of tens of thousands and is expected to cause more.
AFP/Ed Jones
Free single-exit pass at SLEX, STAR for Taal relief volunteer-motorists
(Philstar.com) - January 21, 2020 - 4:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Private vehicles carrying relief goods for victims affected by Taal Volcano’s eruption will have a free single-exit pass at South Luzon Expressway and Southern Tagalog Arterial Road starting Tuesday.

In a tweet, SMC Tollways announced that they will give free single-exit passes to motorists who will be bringing aid to Taal victims.

Motorists should stop at the following designated areas to avail of the free pass:

SLEX Southbound locations:

  • Petron Silangan/KM 44
  • Mayapa Entry
  • Batino Entry
  • Calamba/Real Entry

STAR Southbound location:

  • Sto. Tomas Entry

STAR Northbound locations:

  • Batangas Entry
  • Ibaan Entry
  • Lipa Entry
  • Toribio Entry
  • Malvar Entry
  • Tanauan Entry

SMC Tollways said that “a toll supervisor will inspect the vehicle and issue Free Single Exit Pass.”

The motorist shall then go to their destination to hand over the Free Single Exit Pass at “Cash Lanes Only” booths.

More than 148,000 people in evacuation centers

As of Monday morning, Alert Level 4 is still in effect over Tall Volcano. This means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest situation report that Taal Volcano eruption has affected 271,278 persons or 68,439 families in Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite provinces.

There are 38,906 families or 148,514 persons seeking temporary shelter at the 497 evacuation centers, while 22,217 families or 87,141 are served outside these centers. — Kristine Joy Patag

TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
