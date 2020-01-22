Will you be the first Filipino to win P17-billion jackpot from Powerball?

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine this headline: “Resident of the Philippines wins biggest lottery prize in the world.” Sounds like a fairy tale?

Amazingly, this scenario could actually come true and what’s more, the winner of the P17 billion ($343 million) Powerball jackpot could be you!

If you’ve ever fantasized about winning a life-changing lottery prize, you probably realize that the biggest jackpots are only offered by American lotteries.

You may have heard that Powerball awarded a $1.586 million jackpot to three lucky winners in January 2016, and the more recent story of a single person winning a $1.537 million jackpot playing Mega Millions in October 2018.

You’d like to play those lotteries as well but traveling to the US to purchase tickets is out of the question. Now, you can play the biggest American lotteries online, safely and securely, without leaving your home in the Philippines.

This amazing opportunity is offered at theLotter.com, the world’s leading lottery ticket purchasing service. Playing Powerball and Mega Millions online with official lottery tickets is not only possible, but legal as well.

According to the official Powerball website, there are no limitations on who can “purchase a Powerball ticket... play the game and... collect prizes." "You do not have to be a [US] citizen or a resident to play the game,” states the website.

These terms open the way for residents of the Philippines to win the biggest lottery prizes with theLotter.

How it’s done

Simply sign up at theLotter and choose to play Powerball, or any of the other lottery games available from all over the world.

theLotter’s local agents in the United States will buy official lottery tickets on your behalf.

The website charges you a service fee and you will see your tickets scanned in your private account before the draw. When you win, the entire prize is yours, commission free!

Does the system work?

Just ask the more than 5 million lucky winners from across the globe who have taken home prizes amounting to nearly $100 million.

theLotter’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.

The list of lottery winners grew even longer in 2019:

Kuwaiti player B.K. won a South Africa Daily Lotto jackpot prize of R118,685.50 in July 2019.

Nataliia, who won a $1 million prize playing Mega Millions in 2017, won an MXN$224,063.68 jackpot playing Mexico Chispazo in September 2019.

Nine of our players from around the world won €50,000 each in the Loteria de Navidad raffle draw on December 2019.

You, too, can play to win Powerball’s massive jackpot!

If someone from Panama can win an amazing American lottery prize by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so could you from the Philippines.

Good luck and please play responsibly.

