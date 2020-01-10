MOTORING
The American Powerball lottery is currently offering a jackpot prize worth P14 billion (equivalent to $277 million).
Photo Release
Want to win P14B playing Powerball? You don’t have to fly to the US!
(Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 12:51pm

What’s great is that you need not fly to the US to play. You can buy your lottery tickets online and everything is simple, safe, secure, and more importantly, legal. This means, you could win the jackpot without leaving the comforts of your home.

Here in the Philippines, you can play Powerball online at theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. These tickets are then scanned and uploaded to customers’ private accounts. These scans, along with email confirmations and transparent purchasing process, prove the customers’ ownership of the tickets.

All data on theLotter’s website, including personal and financial information, is encrypted under Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

Is it legal?

According to the official Powerball website, “You do not have to be a US citizen or US resident to play Powerball. Players from jurisdictions where Powerball tickets are not sold can purchase Powerball tickets from a retailer licensed or authorized by the selling jurisdiction.” As theLotter purchases official Powerball tickets from licensed retailers, playing Powerball at the website is legal.

What happens when you win?

TheLotter charges customers a transaction fee with no commissions taken from winning tickets. Winnings other than jackpot prizes are transferred to customers’ accounts after receipt of the prize from the official lottery operator.

Jackpot winnings, however, may have to be collected in person and in these cases, theLotter may choose to fly winners to the operator’s headquarters to collect the prize.

What about taxes?

The Powerball jackpot advertised by its operator is the amount before taxes. Winners receive their prizes after taxes are deducted and therefore, the money they receive is less than the prizes promoted. In addition, lottery winners may be subject to local taxation based on their country of residence.

Is it for real?

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $97 million in prizes to over 5 million lottery winners from around the world. Some of theLotter's biggest winners include a woman from Panama who won a $30 million jackpot playing Florida Lotto, and a Baghdad resident who won $6.4 million in Oregon Megabucks.

This lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the New York TimesNBC, the Daily Mail, and the Associated Press. The international media noted that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.

Too good to be true?

In the world of lotteries, there is no guarantee of a jackpot win. One thing is certain, though. If you don’t play the lottery, you won’t win. Thanks to the lottery ticket purchasing services of theLotter, you can now play Powerball online, legally, from the Philippines.

 

For more information how to play Powerball online, please visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!

