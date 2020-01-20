SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Volunteers hand out aid donations to families affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano, in Buso Buso on Jan. 20, 2020. Decimated fish, scarred coffee plants and vanished tourists: the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines has inflicted significant damage on the livelihoods of tens of thousands and is expected to cause more.
Ed Jones/AFP
Food enough, DSWD says, what Taal evacuees need now are hygiene, sleeping kits
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 4:03pm

BATANGAS — The Department of Social Welfare and Development said there is a deluge in food donations at evacuation centers in Batangas and asked instead for hygiene and sleeping kits for residents who escaped Taal Volcano's wrath.

After an aerial inspection at the Fernando Airbase in Lipa, DSWD Assistant Secretary Anton Hernandez asked those conducting donation drives to look at collecting hygiene and sleeping kits for evacuees.  

“Ang mga Pilipino likas na magiting, kung gusto nyo tumulong, ang cooked food ay hindi encouraged because of the spoilage. Ang formula milk ay bawal. Kung gusto natin makatulong, the best option now is to provide hygiene kits and sleeping kits. But as to food, do not worry, there is sufficient food,” he said.

Hernandez said that among the gaps that the agency found during its initial assessment on the ground was the lack of sanitation facilities.  

“Isang gap na nakikita natin sa laki ng area at ng population ay sanitation. Schools kasi yan hindi naman designed as evacuation centers,” he added.

Because of this, the national government requested members of the military to construct more toilets.

“We have the Air Force and the Army to help in the construction. This is a health issue. We are encouraging the local government to make use of our engineering units to start constructing, all we need are some materials from the LGUs,” said Armed Forces South Luzon Commander Major General Antonio Parlade Jr. 

Last Sunday, the engineering contingent of the 355th Aviation Engineer Wing arrived at the Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, Batangas to participate in the disaster response and relief operations being undertaken by the government in relation to the Taal volcano eruption. 

The engineering team would construct a latrine or toilets to address the sanitation and health issues of the evacuees. 

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 20, 2020 - 4:25pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 20, 2020 - 4:25pm

Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto (Batangas) proposes the creation of a Taal Commission to help in the rehabilitation efforts in areas affected the eruption of Taal Volcano.

In a privilege speech Monday afternoon, Santos-Recto also urged the lower house of Congress to realign funds to address the crisis cost of the volcanic eruption.

"I hope we can craft more laws improving the capabilities of disaster preparedness of LGUs to ensure the health and wellness of evacuees," Santos-Recto said.

January 20, 2020 - 8:23am

Phivolcs has recorded 673 volcanic earthquakes, including 12 low frequency ones in the last 24 hours, which it says "signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity."

It has observed steady steam emission and infrequent weak explosions that generated ash plumes of from 500 to 1,000 meters tall and dispersed ash to the southwest.

Although some businesses have opened in Tagaytay, which overlooks Taal, Alert Level 4 remains over the volcano.

"DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly reiterates total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-km radius from Taal Main Crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed," Phivolcs says.

January 19, 2020 - 6:26pm

Phivolcs says Alert Level 4 remains in effect over Taal Volcano which means that the threat of a hazardous eruption within hours to days still looms. 

"Since 8:00 AM this morning, Taal Volcano’s activity has been generally characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes 300 to 500 meters high from the Main Crater that drifted to the general southwest," it says in its 6 p.m. update today.

A total of 701 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded since the volcano erupted last January 12. The latest sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 4353 tonnes/day as of 5 p.m. today.

Based on PAGASA's wind forecast, if the eruption plume remains below 5 km, ash will drift south and southwest of the main crater. But if a major eruption occurs during the day and the plume exceeds 5 km, then volcanic ash will also blow to the eastern and northeastern sectors reaching parts of Batangas, Laguna and Quezon. 

 

 

January 19, 2020 - 4:10pm

Volcanic ash blanketed the foot of Taal Volcano island gray as the Airforce and members of Task Force Taal assess the situation on Sunday morning, January 19.

The STAR/Arnell Ozaeta

January 19, 2020 - 2:52pm

The Provincial Government of Batangas says classes in all levels will remain suspended in the province as long as Alert Level 4 is hoisted over Taal Volcano.

Philstar
