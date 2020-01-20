Food enough, DSWD says, what Taal evacuees need now are hygiene, sleeping kits

BATANGAS — The Department of Social Welfare and Development said there is a deluge in food donations at evacuation centers in Batangas and asked instead for hygiene and sleeping kits for residents who escaped Taal Volcano's wrath.

After an aerial inspection at the Fernando Airbase in Lipa, DSWD Assistant Secretary Anton Hernandez asked those conducting donation drives to look at collecting hygiene and sleeping kits for evacuees.

“Ang mga Pilipino likas na magiting, kung gusto nyo tumulong, ang cooked food ay hindi encouraged because of the spoilage. Ang formula milk ay bawal. Kung gusto natin makatulong, the best option now is to provide hygiene kits and sleeping kits. But as to food, do not worry, there is sufficient food,” he said.

Hernandez said that among the gaps that the agency found during its initial assessment on the ground was the lack of sanitation facilities.

“Isang gap na nakikita natin sa laki ng area at ng population ay sanitation. Schools kasi yan hindi naman designed as evacuation centers,” he added.

Because of this, the national government requested members of the military to construct more toilets.

“We have the Air Force and the Army to help in the construction. This is a health issue. We are encouraging the local government to make use of our engineering units to start constructing, all we need are some materials from the LGUs,” said Armed Forces South Luzon Commander Major General Antonio Parlade Jr.

Last Sunday, the engineering contingent of the 355th Aviation Engineer Wing arrived at the Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, Batangas to participate in the disaster response and relief operations being undertaken by the government in relation to the Taal volcano eruption.

The engineering team would construct a latrine or toilets to address the sanitation and health issues of the evacuees.