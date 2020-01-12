MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Some domestic flights have been canceled Tuesday morning due to bad weather.
File
LIST: Canceled flights for January 12 due to bad weather
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 12, 2020 - 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Two airlines have canceled flights originally scheduled for Sunday due to bad weather, according to the Manila International Airport Authority. 

State weather bureau PAGASA in a morning bulletin on Sunday said they expected cloudy skies, light rains and isolated rain showers throughout the country as a result of the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and a low pressure area. 

Here is a running list of canceled flights as of 8:30 a.m. for Sunday, January 12.

  • (M8) Skyjet
    M8 816/817 Manila-Basco-Manila
  • (DG) Cebgo
    DG 6009/6010 Manila-Basco-Manila 

Affected passengers have been advised to call their respective airlines for flight rebooking and further assistance.

CANCELLED FLIGHTS PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Be a specialist
By Francis J. Kong | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Business people love taking risks.
Business
fb tw
Postponing the inevitable
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
A problem which our government kept on pushing to the back burner has finally reared its ugly head.
Business
fb tw
Sponsored
Want to win P14B playing Powerball? You don’t have to fly to the US!
1 day ago
Want to win P14 billion online? Join the American Powerball lottery and it might just change your life forever.
Business
fb tw
IC halts liquidation process for 6 dormant pre-need firms
By Mary Grace Padin | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The Insurance Commission has terminated the liquidation procedure for six pre-need companies which have remained inoperative since their jurisdiction was transferred to the regulator.
Business
fb tw
DOE revises guidelines for 3rd party program
By Danessa Rivera | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Energy has issued the revised guidelines for qualified third party program to allow private sector participation in the electrification of off-grid areas.
Business
fb tw
Latest
11 hours ago
SMIC, BDO recognized for corporate sustainability
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
SM Investments Corporation and BDO Unibank Inc. have been recognized for their corporate sustainability efforts.
Business
fb tw
Outgoing ADB president gets highest civilian honor
By Czeriza Valencia | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
President Durterte recently awarded outgoing Asian Development Bank president Takehiko Nakao the Order of Sikatuna, the Philippines’ highest civilian recognition, with the rank of Grand Cross, or Datu, gold...
11 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Middle East tours proceed as scheduled, travel group says
By Louella Desiderio | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s business as usual for tours being arranged to popular destinations in the Middle East despite tensions between the US and Iran, the country’s group of travel agencies said.
11 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Import slowdown to further narrow current account gap
By Lawrence Agcaoili | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
JP Morgan Securities Singapore Pte. Ltd. sees a slower outflow of US dollars this year amid the projected slowdown in capital goods imports due to limited pickup in capital expenditures.
11 hours ago
Business
fb tw
CGBP brings seminars on best practices to Cebu
January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
With the clamor of many business owners and decision-makers based in Visayas to have more world-class training available to them, the Center for Global Best Practices will bring two of their best-selling programs...
11 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with