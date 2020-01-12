LIST: Canceled flights for January 12 due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — Two airlines have canceled flights originally scheduled for Sunday due to bad weather, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.

State weather bureau PAGASA in a morning bulletin on Sunday said they expected cloudy skies, light rains and isolated rain showers throughout the country as a result of the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and a low pressure area.

Here is a running list of canceled flights as of 8:30 a.m. for Sunday, January 12.

(M8) Skyjet

M8 816/817 Manila-Basco-Manila

M8 816/817 Manila-Basco-Manila (DG) Cebgo

DG 6009/6010 Manila-Basco-Manila

Affected passengers have been advised to call their respective airlines for flight rebooking and further assistance.