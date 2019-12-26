MOTORING
PHirst Park Homes acquires Batulao property
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - December 26, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PHirst Park Homes of Century Properties Group and Japan’s Mitsubishi Group, has acquired a 30-hectare property in Batulao, Batangas for development into another housing  project.

The company is spending an estimated P550 million for the entire project, which will be developed in phases with the first phase to be launched early 2020.

The initial selling for the first 13 hectares with 1,021 units will commence this month.

The residential community, envisioned to have eco-friendly concept houses and themed amenities, will have a mix of modern and rustic ambiance with tree-lined streets and wide-open spaces, said PHirst Park Homes president Ricky Celis.

“Before we end the year 2019, we achieved another milestone as we acquired one of the prime properties in Nasugbu, Batangas. We are very much excited for the opportunities to develop this into a showcase community,” Celis said.

Celis said the master plan design would be more distinctive compared to other PHirst Park Homes brand by introducing new components in the project, such as a commercial center and new house models that are eco-friendly. It will also have wider road networks and more amenities or open spaces.

The project is  located along Nasugbu Highway, which is a 1.5-hour drive from Manila via the Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road. It is also a 20-minute drive from the Tagaytay City and a 42-minute drive to the beaches of Nasugbu.

It will have direct access to the Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEx), which connects Silang, Cavite to Nasugbu, Batangas Road.

