Training program for managing financial performance
(The Philippine Star) - November 10, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — In today’s complex and competitive business environment, analyzing financial statements are not enough.  Oftentimes, business managers and executives need to determine the key financial performance metrics to make important decisions for their businesses. While financial analysis makes sense, the data may still be insufficient for the management and for the board of directors to afford the value-adding attributes that are required to strategically position a business and to take advantage of the opportunities for growth.

With this, the Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) will host a pioneering program titled, “Going Beyond Financial Analysis:  Best Practices in Managing Financial Performance” on Nov. 27 and 28, 2019 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Resorts World Complex, Pasay City.

This two-day program will go beyond the technical and routine financial analytical ratios that can be easily derived at using the data in the financial statements. Attendees will learn how to think more strategically and focus on the significant aspects of managing the financial performance of a business. This program will cover the environment that influences the management of financial resources and an approach to develop a financial performance management system. It will also teach you the new tools and techniques on using financial data to set the business strategic goals, plan for the relevant business activities, and come up with the short-term and long-term financial decisions to optimize the growth of your organization.

This program will feature course director and lecturer Rufo Mendoza, who taught at the Asian Institute of Management and now with CGBP. He is also the former chairman of Finance and Accounting Department and program director of the Master in Development Management in Public Finance at AIM. He was the vice chair of the Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy and the chair of Continuing Professional Development Council for Accountancy. He was a national awardee as Outstanding CPA in Professional Development (2008) and in Government Service (2010) of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has also received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of the Philippines in Los Baños.

This program is open to the general public.  It is also highly recommended for business owners, directors and chairmen of the board, president, CEOs, COOs, CFOs and treasurers, senior management, accountants,  and anyone who is interested to grow their organization. Public officials and government employees attending training programs like this are exempted from the P2,000 limit set by COA based on the DBM Circular 563 dated April 22, 2016. Interested participants are encouraged to avail of the early payment savings and group discounts for three or more registrants. Seats are limited and pre-registration is required.

For a complete list of best practices programs visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+632) 8842-7148/59 and Cebu line (+63 32) 512-3106 to 07).

