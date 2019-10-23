TECHNOLOGY
Palawan
ADB, DOT preparing development project for Coron, El Nido amid tourism boom
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank said Wednesday it is working with the Department of Tourism in preparing a tourism development project that will ensure a sustainable environment for the two fast-growing destinations in Palawan.

In a statement, the Manila-based multilateral lender said it has identified El Nido and Coron as two localities requiring investments in environment and marine protection in anticipation of higher numbers of tourists visiting the islands over the next decade.

The ADB said it will support a DOT-led program by offering solutions and financing “to address the immediate need for vital urban infrastructure and services,” such as solid waste management, drainage and sanitation, and clean drinking water in El Nido and Coron. 

The ADB will also help build the capacity of local stakeholders to protect and conserve oceans and rehabilitate key biodiversity-based tourism sites. The project is planned for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2020.

A joint ADB and DOT team visited El Nido and Coron earlier this month to hold consultations with local government officials and local stakeholders as part of the preparations for designing the project. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

