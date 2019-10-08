TECHNOLOGY
“PAL's catering service-providers purchase meat from professional meat suppliers who adhere to the highest standards of meat quality and handling,” the Lucio Tan-led airline said in a statement.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File photo
PAL: Pork dishes served on flights free of swine fever virus
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2019 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines assured the public Tuesday that the pork dishes it serves to passengers during flights are free of the dreaded African swine fever virus.

“PAL's catering service-providers purchase meat from professional meat suppliers who adhere to the highest standards of meat quality and handling,” the Lucio Tan-led airline said in a statement.

“After each flight, food waste is collected by PAL's solid-waste service provider for proper handling. Food wastes are not being used as swine swill feed,” it added.

The Department of Agriculture is looking at swill feeding — feeding livestock food scraps mixed with contaminated imported pork products — as among the primary causes of the entry and eventual spread of ASF in the country.

The department last month confirmed that the highly contagious and deadly disease has reached the Philippines amid the sudden death of pigs in Rizal and Bulacan provinces. Pigs in areas of Quezon City have also been found to be infected with ASF.

While the disease is usually fatal in pigs but not harmful to humans, the ASF can cause major economic loss to swine industries.

