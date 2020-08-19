#VACCINEWATCHPH
SSI Group: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
SSI Group: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
(Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the stockholders of SSI Group, Inc. for the year 2020 will be held and conducted via virtual meeting on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. via https://livenow.ph/SSIGroupASM2020.

The Agenda for the meeting shall be as follows:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Certification of Notice and Quorum
  3. Approval of Minutes of the Annual Meeting held on June 26, 2019
  4. Approval of Annual Report for the Year 2019
  5. General ratification of all acts of the Board of Directors and management from the date of the last annual meeting up to the date of this meeting
  6. Election of Directors for 2020-2021
  7. Appointment of External Auditors
  8. Other Matters
  9. Adjournment

The minutes of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is available at the website of the Company, https://www.ssigroup.com.ph.

The Board of Directors has fixed the end of trading hours of the Philippine Stock Exchange on August 14, 2020 as the Record Date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and vote at such meeting.

Given the current circumstances, and to ensure the safety and welfare of the Company’s stockholders, the Company will dispense with the physical attendance of stockholders at the meeting and will allow attendance only by remote communication and voting in absentia, or by appointing the Chairman of the meeting.

Stockholders who intend to participate in the meeting should register on or before September 4, 2020 via https://livenow.ph/SSIGroupASM2020. All registrations shall be validated by the Corporate Secretary in coordination with the Stock and Transfer Agent. Successful registrants will receive an e-mail with instructions on how to access an online web address which will allow them to join the meeting and cast votes in absentia or by proxy in favor of the Chairman of the Meeting.

Stockholders who intend to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy should submit duly accomplished proxy forms on or before August 31, 2020 at the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 6F Midland Buendia Bldg., 403 Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City and/or by email to corporatesecretary@rgoc.com.ph.

The procedures for participating in the meeting through remote communication and for casting their votes in absentia are set forth in the Information Statement.

Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 4, 2020.

 

(Sgd.)

Ma. Alicia G. Picazo-San Juan

Corporate Secretary

