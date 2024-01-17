^

World

2023 annual sales by Geely Holding Brands rise 20% to 2.79m units

Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 2:11pm
2023 annual sales by Geely Holding Brands rise 20% to 2.79m units
For the sixth consecutive year, Geely Holding achieved more than 2 million units in aggregate sales.
Photo Release

Hangzhou, China — Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) announced on January 15 that aggregate sales across its automotive brands—Geely Auto, LYNK & CO, Zeekr, Volvo Cars, Polestar, PROTON, Lotus, smart, Radar, LEVC and Farizon—grew 20% year-on-year to 2.79 million units in 2023, setting a new record for the Group. For the sixth consecutive year, Geely Holding achieved more than 2 million units in aggregate sales.

Accelerating a green and electrified future

The Group has seen sales of electrified and clean alternative fuel passenger and commercial vehicles grew over 51% year on year to approximately 980,000 units and accounting for 35% of Group aggregate sales.

The improved sales performance coincided with the Group’s continued focus on electrification, next-generation technologies and synergies in sustainability.

During 2023, the Group’s core advantages in synergy building and technology sharing was highlighted with the launch of several new electric models across Geely’s brand portfolio developed on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and its derivatives. New models launched in 2023 include Geely Auto’s Yinhe E8, Zeekr 007, Lynk & Co 07 EM-P, Volvo EX30, Polestar 4, Lotus Emeya, smart #3, PROTON S50 and Farizon SuperVAN,.

Geely outlook for 2024

Geely Holding anticipates accelerated growth in electrified and clean alternative fuel vehicles sales and margins in 2024 across its brands. Nearly all brands under Geely Holding have announced new electrified models in 2023 with global production and delivery set to start in 2024.

In addition, several new models launched share Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture allowing brands to benefit from the synergetic advantages offered by Geely Holding in lowering costs and improving product margins.

Among the Geely Holding’s subsidiaries, Geely Automobile Group (HK.0175) has set a sales target of 1.9 million units for 2024, an increase of roughly 18% of its 2023 total sales. Zeekr aims to double its sales of premium electric vehicles to over 200,000 units and accelerate deliveries to European customers in 2024. Polestar aims to improve margins into the high teens and achieve annual sales around 150,000 by 2025.

About the group

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing.

Founded in 1986 by Eric Li, the company’s Chairman, in the city of Taizhou in China’s Zhejiang province, Geely Holding launched its automotive business in 1997 and is now headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, Radar, smart, London Electric Vehicle Company and Farizon Auto.

Geely Holding sold over 2.79 million vehicles in 2023, with Volvo Cars sales reaching 708,716 units globally and Geely Auto Group's Hong Kong listed entity reporting sales reaching 1,686,516 units.

Geely Holding employs over 120,000 people globally, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past 11 years.

 

For more information regarding Zhejiang Geely Holding Group please refer to the official website at www.zgh.com and Geely Global http://global.geely.com.

vuukle comment

CARS

GEELY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grandfather trying to end argument shot dead on NY subway

Grandfather trying to end argument shot dead on NY subway

1 day ago
A grandfather was shot and killed on the New York subway after he intervened to try and end an argument over loud music, police...
World
fbtw
Taiwan voters cheer for 'vitality of democracy' after Lai's win

Taiwan voters cheer for 'vitality of democracy' after Lai's win

3 days ago
When Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te stepped onstage and vowed to defend the self-ruled island from China's ever-constant...
World
fbtw
New Zealand MP resigns following shoplifting allegations

New Zealand MP resigns following shoplifting allegations

1 day ago
The first refugee to be elected to New Zealand's parliament resigned Tuesday over alleged shoplifting, which she said was...
World
fbtw
Taiwan's president-elect Lai hails US support as delegation visits

Taiwan's president-elect Lai hails US support as delegation visits

By Amber Wang | 2 days ago
Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te on Monday hailed the island's "solid partnership" with the United States, as he welcomed...
World
fbtw
China says 'strongly deplores' US statement on Taiwan election

China says 'strongly deplores' US statement on Taiwan election

2 days ago
China said Sunday it "strongly deplored" a statement by the United States on the Taiwan election, after Washington congratulated...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taiwan tells China to 'face reality' after election

Taiwan tells China to 'face reality' after election

By Amber Wang | 2 days ago
Taiwan told China on Sunday to "face reality" and respect its election result, after voters defied Beijing's warnings and...
World
fbtw
Leaders and blue bloods descend on Brunei for royal wedding climax

Leaders and blue bloods descend on Brunei for royal wedding climax

By Martin Abbugao | 3 days ago
Lavish celebrations for the wedding of Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and his wife reached a climax Sunday with a glittering...
World
fbtw
'We do not support' Taiwan's independence, Biden says after vote

'We do not support' Taiwan's independence, Biden says after vote

3 days ago
The United States on Saturday congratulated Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te, but maintained that Washington does not...
World
fbtw
Taiwan's president-elect vows to defend island from China threats

Taiwan's president-elect vows to defend island from China threats

3 days ago
Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te vowed to defend the self-ruled island from "intimidation" by China, after voters defied...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with