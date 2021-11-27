
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
World
                        
US health panel says Merck pill can prevent grave COVID-19 infections
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 9:14am

                           

                        

                                                                        
US health panel says Merck pill can prevent grave COVID-19 infections
Merck. & Co's COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir
Merck. & Co
                        

                        
WASHINGTON, United States — An anti-COVID pill developed by Merck has proved effective in treating the disease, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday in a much-awaited preliminary report.  



But the report, from an FDA advisory panel, cautioned that pregnant women should not use the drug, known as molnupiravir, saying the potential benefits do not outweigh the risks for those patients.



The report is meant to provide guidance to an FDA experts panel convening Tuesday to consider whether to authorize emergency use of molnupiravir.



Approval, analysts say, would represent a major step forward in the battle against the global pandemic, handing healthcare professionals a powerful new tool to help those infected.



Merck released the full results of the drug's clinical trial Friday, which found the pill would reduce by 30 percent -- much lower than its initial figure -- the rate of hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk COVID-19 patients who took it soon after infection.



The preliminary FDA report confirmed the drug's effectiveness in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 or at risk of hospitalization.



In adding a caution against the drug's use by pregnant women, the report noted that no pregnant women were included in the clinical trials.



But it said tests involving pregnant rats and rabbits found higher rates of developing underweight and malformed fetuses after taking the drug.



It cited "both known and possibly unknown risks ... in pregnant or lactating individuals and pediatric patients."



Merck, in its authorization request, said its data stemmed from trials conducted in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in people with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 and with at least one additional risk factor. 



They were given the drug within five days of symptoms first appearing.



Merck initially said the drug, in a clinical trial, had been found to halve the rate of hospitalizations and deaths, before decreasing the rate in Friday's full results.



Those interim results were produced on the basis of studying slightly more than 700 patients, half of whom received the pill and half of whom got a placebo.



The finding -- a 48 percent reduction rate -- was statistically significant, and considered persuasive enough that an independent data review committee decided, in consultation with the FDA, to halt the drug trial ahead of schedule.



The full results were based on analysis of more than 1,400 patients, resulting in the more modest reduction rate of hospitalization and death.



Both the interim and complete results "support the efficacy and overall favorable benefit-risk assessment of molnupiravir" for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in high risk adults, Merck said in a press release.



The full results found the hospitalization rate among patients who received the drug was 6.8 percent, compared to 9.7 percent for those given a placebo.



Just one of those treated died, while the second group saw nine deaths.



Antiviral drugs like molnupiravir work by reducing the ability of a virus to reproduce itself.



The drugs may be useful not only in keeping infected people from developing more serious symptoms, but in preventing people who have had prolonged exposure to the virus from falling ill.



The pill can be dispensed by a pharmacy and taken at home, whereas the three authorized monoclonal antibodies authorized for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in at-risk individuals must be administered intravenously or through injection, the FDA report noted. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos can get a chance to win the $205 million US Powerball jackpot this Saturday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos can get a chance to win the $205 million US Powerball jackpot this Saturday


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
You can participate in Powerball draws whenever and wherever you are. Official Powerball tickets can be purchased online,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thunberg denounces COP26 deal, UN chief warns 'catastrophe' close
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thunberg denounces COP26 deal, UN chief warns 'catastrophe' close


                              

                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
"Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread", he warned, adding "we are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tens of thousands rally against COVID-19 curbs in Europe and Australia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tens of thousands rally against COVID-19 curbs in Europe and Australia


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Europe is battling a fresh wave of infections and several countries have tightened curbs, with Austria on Friday announcing...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ripple previews Liquidity Hub that will allow customers to buy, sell, hold crypto assets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ripple previews Liquidity Hub that will allow customers to buy, sell, hold crypto assets


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Ripple, the leading provider of enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, previewed Ripple Liquidity Hub, a new solution...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Russian doctors invite big name anti-vaxxers to COVID-19 wards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Russian doctors invite big name anti-vaxxers to COVID-19 wards


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
"Maybe after that, you will change your position and fewer people will die."

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Europe scrambles for COVID-19 control with boosters, jabs for kids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Europe scrambles for COVID-19 control with boosters, jabs for kids


                              

                                                                  By JÃ¼rgen Hecker |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Berlin, Paris and Lisbon were among capitals weighing tighter Covid restrictions and broader vaccination campaigns as surging...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EU approves first COVID-19 jab for kids aged 5 and up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EU approves first COVID-19 jab for kids aged 5 and up


                              

                                                                  By Danny Kemp |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The move paves the way for the 27-nation EU to extend its vaccination campaign as it battles a spike in cases. Pfizer is currently...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Libya election body rejects Kadhafi son's presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Libya election body rejects Kadhafi son's presidential bid


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Libya's electoral commission on Wednesday announced its rejection of the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, a son of slain...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Europe battles COVID-19 surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Europe battles COVID-19 surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths


                              

                                                                  By Camille Bas-Wohlert |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Europe is battling an upsurge in the pandemic that saw Austria return to lockdown this week while Germany and the Netherlands...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles COVID-19 surge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles COVID-19 surge


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Fitzpatrick |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Germans faced the stark warning Monday that they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid by the end of winter, while...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with