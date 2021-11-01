
































































 




   

   









World
                        
US to galvanize global 'ambition' on climate: officials
                        

                           
Agence France-Presse
November 1, 2021 | 4:22pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
US to galvanize global 'ambition' on climate: officials
This general view shows a haze of pollution over Lyon, south-eastern France on October 15, 2021. A crunch UN climate meeting (COP26) which is scheduled to be held in Glasgow next month will look to accelerate global action to meet the Paris Agreement goals of capping global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius from preindustrial levels, preferably under 1.5C.
PHILIPPE DESMAZES  /  AFP
                        

                        
GLASGOW, United Kingdom — The United States is back to leading the world on fighting climate change and President Joe Biden will use a UN summit in Glasgow to energize partners, US officials said.



Special climate envoy John Kerry told reporters ahead of Biden's arrival on Monday at the COP26 summit that the aim is "to leave Glasgow having raised global ambition very significantly and to be more on track to keep a 1.5 degrees within reach".





Biden is set on Monday to address COP26, which is tasked with trying to maintain a global bid to restrict average temperature rises to 1.5C, preventing what scientists say will be an ever more destructive climate crisis.



He will also attend the summit on Tuesday before flying home.



Kerry highlighted a "very strong" US delegation at the two-week summit, including 10 cabinet secretaries and agency heads, and more than 50 members of Congress.



"This is a message you're going to see from the president over the next two days and from dozens of cabinet officials who will be in Glasgow over the next two weeks: the United States is back at the table, we're back, hoping to rally the world to tackle the climate crisis," climate adviser Gina McCarthy told reporters.



Pushing back against criticism that COP26 is getting off to a weak start, with only lukewarm action on that 1.5C goal from countries at a G20 summit in Rome at the weekend, Kerry said nations representing 65 percent of global GDP are committed to the effort.



Nine months ago, when Biden took office, "there were only two or three entities, very few, who were on track to try to hold 1.5 degrees," he said.



The other third of countries not fully on board are "the challenge coming out of Glasgow", he said. "Can those countries step up?"



He called agreement at the G20 in Rome on Sunday to end public financing for coal production abroad "a major breakthrough".



Call for more oil



Kerry defended Biden's recent calls for increased oil production, saying this is a temporary response to energy shortages, and does not clash with broader climate goals.



Biden has been pushing the oil industry to counter rising energy prices for ordinary Americans by ramping up production. Similar shortages and price hikes have hit Europe.



"If he were asking them to boost their production over five years, I'd quit," Kerry said. "But he's not. He's asking them to boost production in this immediate moment."



Biden's climate pointman said that getting through the current energy crunch is important if governments are going to be able to carry public opinion in the transition to clean energy.



"If life is so miserable... and prices go up and other things happen, you're going to lose, I think it becomes more challenging to get the job done," he said.



"We're all trying to facilitate the transition. And as the transition cuts in, there won't be that need," he said. "So I just don't think it's inconsistent to say you're going to have a temporary capacity booster (to) keep the economy moving."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 1, 2021 - 10:01am                           


                           

                              
Bookmark this page for updates on the United Nations climate summit, known as COP26. Photo courtesy of AFP/Tolga Akmen

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 1, 2021 - 10:01am                              


                              
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva urges world leaders gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasgow to show greater policy ambition, calling climate change a "grave threat to macroeconomic and financial stability."



"To achieve these cuts, policymakers attending COP26 must address two critical gaps: in ambition and in policy."



Georgieva urges advanced economies to reduce emissions "for reasons of equity and historical responsibility."



"Even if current commitments for 2030 were met, this would only amount to between one- and two-thirds of the reductions needed for temperature goals," she said. "Regardless of how cuts are spread across country groups, everyone has to do more." — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 30, 2021 - 6:25pm                              


                              
Climate change and the relaunch of the global economy will top the G20 agenda as leaders of the world's most advanced nations meet Saturday, the first in-person gathering since the pandemic.



Looming over the two-day talks in Rome is pressure to make headway on tackling global warming, ahead of the key COP26 summit kicking off in Glasgow Monday.



The stakes are high, with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warning G20 leaders Friday to show "more ambition and more action" and overcome mistrust in order to advance climate goals. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
