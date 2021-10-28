




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Climate and Environment

                        
Philippines urges rich countries to deliver climate finance pledged to vulnerable nations

                        

                        
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 4:31pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Philippines urges rich countries to deliver climate finance pledged to vulnerable nations
This photo taken on September 7, 2021 shows residents and electric company personnel trying to repair a fallen electric post next to an uprooted coconut tree at a village in Hernani town, Eastern Samar province, central Philippines, a day after Tropical Storm Conson made its first landfall in the town.
AFP/Blissy Vista

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is calling on wealthy nations to make good on their commitment to provide financing to developing countries to help them bolster their defenses against climate change.



In a speech delivered at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s annual meeting Wednesday night, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the Philippines is "not yet a financial powerhouse" but is already moving to address climate change.

   
   


"Clearly, the Philippines is moving with urgency. But we have seen very little funding and actions promised by Western countries to materialize. All that has been done is talk without concrete action," Dominguez said.



"We need the Western countries to take responsibility for having contributed and continue to contribute the most to greenhouse gas emissions. They must be given the greater burden of paying for the grants, investments, and subsidies needed for the most climate-vulnerable countries to mitigate the effects of global warming," he added.



The remarks of the finance chief, who is also the chairperson-designate of the Climate Change Commission, came ahead of the high-stakes United Nations climate conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.



Dominguez will lead the country’s 19-person delegation to COP26 as the chief negotiator and official representative of President Rodrigo Duterte.



Moving the goalposts



Climate finance remains a sticky issue in this year’s negotiations.



In 2009, rich nations vowed to contribute $100 billion a year to help developing nations combat climate change. The target was meant to have been reached in 2020, but the goal is now expected to be attained in 2023, according to a report put together by officials from Canada and Germany.



The Manila-based Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities said that meeting the goal three years late will undermine the crucial talks in November.



"Rich countries have moved the goalposts even further for vulnerable countries such as the Philippines, and this sets aflame whatever fabric of trust they have been seeking to weave in order to uphold the Paris Agreement," said Denise Fontanilla, ICSC associate for policy advocacy.



"Finance delivered at the right scale, timeline and modality is a prerequisite to the climate emergency pact the world expects in Glasgow. Instead of flailing with a quiver full of excuses, they need to bring a delivery plan that fulfills rich country promises," she added.



The Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development said the funding of $100 billion per year is not enough to cover the developed nations' fair share of climate mitigation and adaptation actions. 



"Even reaching $100 billion by COP26 may be an improvement from the current situation, but certainly that is not something that wealthy nations should be proud about. That would be shameless of them," APMDD coordinator Lidy Nacpil told Philstar.com



For example, the United States, the largest historical emitter, must provide at least $800 billion until 2030, she said. 



"We have to push for a great deal, more for them to meet their obligations. We are not begging for help, we are demanding reparations," Nacpil said. 



This story was produced as part of the 2021 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews' Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CLIMATE CHANGE
                                                      CLIMATE CRISIS
                                                      COP26
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Phase out single-use plastic packaging, corporations urged
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
Phase out single-use plastic packaging, corporations urged


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a joint statement released ahead of the United Nations climate summit, over 50 organizations urged consumer goods companies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Climate and Environment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What is COP26 and why does an event so far away matter to the Philippines?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
What is COP26 and why does an event so far away matter to the Philippines?


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here’s everything you need to know about the pivotal global climate summit, and what it means for Filipinos.

                                                         


      

         

            
Climate and Environment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Youth, groups seek writ of kalikasan for government action vs plastic pollution
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Youth, groups seek writ of kalikasan for government action vs plastic pollution


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Fifty-two petitioners, led by Oceana Philippines, asked the Supreme Court to grant their petition for a writ of kalikasan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Climate and Environment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Latest climate plans worlds away from 1.5C target &mdash; UN
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Latest climate plans worlds away from 1.5C target — UN


                              

                                                                  By Patrick Galey |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Just days before the Glasgow meeting, which is being billed as crucial for the long-term viability of the Paris climate deal,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Climate and Environment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COP26 ministers say $100B target can be reached in 2023
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
COP26 ministers say $100B target can be reached in 2023


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The target was meant to have been reached last year, and the failure of developed nations to do so has become a key point...

                                                         


      

         

            
Climate and Environment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EcoWaste reminds families to keep cemeteries trash-free
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
EcoWaste reminds families to keep cemeteries trash-free


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
An environmental safety watchdog reminded families who will visit their departed loved ones this coming Undas to keep our...

                                                         


      

         

            
Climate and Environment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with